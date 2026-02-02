Melaka’s Birkin International hires GM

MELAKA, 3 February, 2026: Birkin International Hotel, Melaka, has named Kevin Lee Kuan Hsien General Manager, signalling the property’s first full year of operations as it expands marketing promotions across Malaysia and the ASEAN region.

With over 20 years of leadership experience across international hotel brands, Lee has worked with IHG and independent luxury properties in Taiwan and Malaysia.

Kevin Lee (centre) meets his team at Birkin International Hotel.

Birkin International Hotel is the first Malaysian luxury hotel developed by a Taiwan-based company, YeaShin International Development Co Ltd, a landmark 526-room project valued at MYR500 million.

The hotel is situated in the Klebang district, a coastal location roughly seven to eight kilometres from the city’s heritage district. The property overlooks the Straits of Malacca and is within walking distance of Klebang Beach and the UK Fun Park.

It’s ideal for visitors who want a seaside retreat while remaining within driving distance of significant historical landmarks in the city’s UNESCO World Heritage district, such as the Baba & Nyonya Heritage Museum, and about 6.8 km from A Famosa and the Stadthuys.

The hotel offers a free shuttle service to popular heritage destinations, including Jonker Street Night Market and Dataran Pahlawan Melaka Megamall.

Since its grand opening in July 2025, Birkin International Hotel has received significant industry recognition. The property was awarded the Best Luxury New Hotel in Melaka, Malaysia, by the Luxury Lifestyle Awards in 2025 and received its prestigious 5-Star Rating Certification from Malaysia’s Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture in November 2025.

“My vision is to establish Birkin International Hotel as the premier luxury hotel in Melaka, supported by a winning team that is aligned, empowered, and performance-driven,” said Lee. “Our goal is to position Birkin as the best hotel brand in Melaka, built on operational consistency and getting the fundamentals right every single day.”

Lee also emphasised his commitment to honouring Melaka’s multicultural identity, describing it as the city’s greatest asset. He highlighted Birkin International Hotel’s focus on Peranakan-inspired design and locally sourced regional cuisine, noting that genuine respect for culture extends beyond aesthetics to create authentic experiences for both local and international guests.

Birkin International Hotel attracts mainly Malaysian guests, followed by visitors from Singapore, Mainland China, and Taiwan, while growing bookings from Indonesia, India, and Western markets.

Looking forward, Lee expresses confidence in Melaka’s tourism momentum, citing its UNESCO World Heritage status, Visit Melaka 2.0, and ongoing government investment.

(Source: Birkin International Hotel)