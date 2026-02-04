AHS signs Phu Quoc resort

BANGKOK, 5 February 2026: Absolute Hotel Services’ signing ceremony with North Trade In Cement Corporation this week seals the deal on the development and management of U Phu Quoc, an international five‑star beachfront resort scheduled to open in 2029 in the popular southern Vietnamese holiday island.

Located in Da Chong Hamlet, Bai Thom Village, in the Phu Quoc Special Economic Zone on Phu Quoc Island in southern Vietnam, U Phu Quoc will be the newest addition to the U Hotels & Resorts brand.

Photo credit: AHS. Beach resort project on Phu Quoc Island joins AHS.

U Phu Quoc will feature approximately 200 rooms, food and beverage outlets, versatile meeting and event spaces, a fully equipped fitness centre, an inviting swimming pool, and a range of additional lifestyle and leisure facilities tailored to U Hotels & Resorts brand specifications.

Absolute Hotel Services CEO Jonathan Wigley shared: “We are delighted to expand our U Hotels & Resorts footprint with this exceptional development in Phu Quoc. This collaboration reflects our commitment to thoughtful design, meaningful guest experiences, and a strong connection to destination character. U Phu Quoc will become a standout property when it opens in 2029.”

AHS is headquartered in Bangkok, Thailand, with regional offices in Vietnam, Indonesia, Hong Kong, India, Europe, and the Middle East.

(Source: AHS)