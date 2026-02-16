Air Astana resumes flights to Baku

SINGAPORE, 17 February 2026: Astana will resume direct flights from Almaty to Baku this March, increasing the number of flights to Azerbaijan’s capital to four weekly by May 2026.

From 15 March 2026, flights on the Almaty-Baku-Almaty route will operate twice weekly, on Thursdays and Sundays.

Photo credit: Air Astana.

From April, the frequency will increase to three weekly, and from May to four weekly: on Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays. The new schedule offers daytime departures and arrivals, making travel planning more convenient.

The airline is also increasing flights on the Atyrau-Baku-Atyrau route to three weekly flights from 18 March. Initially, flights will operate on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays, and from April on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.

The flight time is three hours and 35 minutes from Almaty and one hour and 25 minutes from Atyrau. The cost of economy-class round-trip tickets, including fees/taxes, starts at USD 320 for flights from Almaty and USD 198 for flights from Atyrau. Tickets are now available for booking on the official website, via the Air Astana mobile app, and through accredited travel agencies.

(Source: Air Astana)