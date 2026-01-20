YAANA Walkathon supports Asian charities

BANGKOK, 21 January 2026: YAANA Ventures will hold a simultaneous walkathon on 1 February in 10 destinations across Asia to support local charities.

The venues are: Nonthaburi and Khao Sok, Thailand; Kandy, Sri Lanka; Sanur, Bali; Vientiane, Laos; Yangon, Myanmar; Cebu, the Philippines; Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam; Koh Kong and Phnom Penh in Cambodia.

Photo credit: YAANA Ventures. Community outreach fundraiser.

Khiri Travel offices will organise local walks in all eight of its operating countries. Additional walks will be organised by two VHG Hospitality Asia projects: Anurak Community Lodge in southern Thailand, and Cardamom Tented Camp in Koh Kong province, southwest Cambodia.

Fundraisers on each walk will comprise management, staff and suppliers of six YAANA Ventures companies: Khiri Travel, VHG Hospitality Asia, Cardamom Tented Camp, Anurak Lodge, HMP, Khiri Campus, and partners Naruna Beyond Retreats.

The Khiri Reach charitable foundation will deliver funds raised to:

Thanks Giving Home in Nonthaburi, Thailand, which supports older people;

The Forest Healing Foundation in Digana, Kandy, in Sri Lanka, which protects and restores forests;

The Bali Children Foundation, which supports children’s education;

Phoning Hospital in Vientiane, Laos, which supports people with disabilities;

The Ywar Thar Gyi Mental Hospital at Kandawgyi Lake in Yangon, Myanmar, which supports people with disabilities;

CRST Project B – Bicycles for Education in Cambodia, which donates bicycles to poor children upcountry to get to school;

Zapatera Elementary School, which supports deaf and hard-of-hearing elementary school students in Cebu, Philippines;

Saigonchildren in Ho Chi Minh City, which supports children’s education.

The 5 km charity event is the second annual walkathon organised by YAANA Ventures and Khiri Reach. There were also fundraising ‘bikeathons’ in Vietnam in 2017 and 2019.

YAANA Ventures Sustainability Manager Natalie van Ogtrop commented: “At YAANA, we use The Long Run’s 4Cs of community, conservation, culture and responsible commerce. This framework inspires us to create projects such as the walkathon, to give back to local communities and help people who need support, such as disadvantaged children”.

YAANA Ventures expects more than 200 participants in the walkathon across the region. Fundraising walking routes are diverse, ranging from big city nature parks and beachside locations to remote upcountry national parks. Donations can be made to any of the charities via the Khiri Reach Foundation. To find out more, email [email protected].

About YAANA Ventures

YAANA Ventures is an owner, partner and operator of sustainable and entrepreneurial travel and hospitality ventures in Asia. The company is the champion of The Long Run’s 4Cs of responsible tourism: conservation, community, culture and commerce. YAANA implements all its ventures in line with these guiding regenerative travel principles. Visit https://yaana-ventures.com/.

(Source: YAANA Ventures)