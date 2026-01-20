DUBAI, UAE, 21 January 2026: As part of its ongoing growth strategy in Southeast Asia and commitment to the Philippines, Emirates will introduce four additional weekly flights between Dubai and Manila from 2 April.

On Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday, Emirates’ flight EK330 departs Dubai at 1245 and arrives in Manila at 0125 the next day. Emirates’ return flight EK331 will depart Manila at 0325 and arrive in Dubai at 0825. All times are local.

Currently, the airline schedules three daily flights (21 flights weekly) on the Dubai-Manila route — 0745, 1815, and 2355 departures from DXB.

Flights EK330/331 will be operated by Emirates’ Boeing 777-300ER, featuring eight private suites in First Class, 42 lie-flat seats in Business Class, and 304 seats in Economy Class. With this expansion, the airline will offer greater choice and enhanced connectivity for corporate travellers, marine customers as well as the large Filipino diaspora across Emirates’ global network, including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Italy, Spain, the US, Kuwait, Germany, France, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Portugal and South Africa.

The new flights also provide shorter connections from and to Canada and the US, as well as late-morning European departures, including Milan, London, Budapest, and Athens via Dubai.

Travellers to and from Manila will benefit from Emirates’ award-winning service and industry-leading products in the air and on the ground across all classes, with regionally-inspired dishes and complimentary beverages and the airline’s ice inflight entertainment system which offers more than 6,500 channels of on-demand entertainment in over 40 languages including Tagalog, featuring movies, TV shows, and an extensive musical library along with games, audio books and podcasts.

Tickets can be booked on emirates.com, the Emirates App, or via both online and offline travel agents, as well as Emirates’ retail stores.

More flights, more cargo

An Emirates Boeing 777-300ER aircraft can carry up to 20 tonnes of cargo in its bellyhold with a full passenger load. By adding four more flights to its weekly operations to Manila, operated by this wide-body aircraft, Emirates will increase cargo capacity further to strengthen imports and exports between Manila and Dubai, as well as key trade markets across Europe, the United States and the Indian subcontinent.

The UAE and the Philippines have recently signed a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA). With its extensive operations in Manila and Cebu/Clark, Emirates is well-positioned to support the growing economic and trade ambitions between the two countries.

Three decades of steady performance

Emirates launched services to Manila in 1990 and has progressively grown its operations to include a circular service to Cebu and Clark. The airline currently serves the Philippines with 28 weekly flights and will expand to 34 weekly services with the addition of EK330/331 from 2 April.

Through its partnership with Philippine Airlines (PAL), Emirates further connects travellers to additional domestic destinations beyond its own network, including five points via Manila, seven via Cebu, and three via Clark. They offer convenient baggage check-through to final destinations.

Last year, the airline opened an Emirates World Store in the heart of Manila*, its first in Southeast Asia. Customers can visit the store to get a closer look at some of Emirates’ most popular products, including the A380 onboard lounge bar and browse through a curated selection of Emirates-branded merchandise and travel accessories, including the airline’s NBA collection for basketball fans.

* World Store located at Shangri-La The Fort, Manila, in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig City.

(Source: Your Stories — Emirates)