T’Way presents New Year discounts

SINGAPORE, 22 January 2026: T’way Air, a Korean low-cost carrier, has launched New Year Special Deals for travellers flying from Singapore to Korea.

Customers can access limited-time savings with promo codes and coupons on flights to Incheon (Seoul) and Jeju Island.

Photo credit: T’way Air. New Year deals on Singapore–Korea flights.

Seoul flights

T’way Air operates daily Singapore–Incheon (Seoul) services on A330-200/300 aircraft, departing Singapore at 2300 and arriving in Incheon at 0635 on the next day. Return flights depart Incheon at 1530 and arrive in Singapore at 2125. (local time).

Jeju flights

The airline currently operates five weekly Singapore–Jeju services (Mon, Tue, Wed, Fri, Sat) using Boeing 737-8s, and will resume daily service from 15 March 2026. Flights depart Singapore at 0230 and arrive in Jeju at 0930. Return flights depart Jeju at 1945 and arrive in Singapore at 0130 on the next day (local time).

Book by January 31 to unlock New Year savings:

Up to 7% Off Promo Code: Enter FLYJAN when booking on Singapore–Incheon/Jeju flights, valid through 24 October 2026. Valid for economy and business saver class.

SGD30 Regular Coupon: For bookings over SGD350 on Singapore–Incheon/Jeju, travel through 24 October 2026.

SGD35 Early Bird Coupon: For bookings over SGD400 on Singapore–Incheon/Jeju, travel period 1 May to 24 October, 2026.

SGD8 New Year’s Special Bundle Coupon: For selected bundles (meal pack, bag pack, multi-pack) on bookings over SGD78 for Singapore–Incheon/Jeju, valid for travel through 24 October 2026.

Welcome SGD 20 Coupon: Sign up at twayair.com and receive SGD20 off bookings over SGD180 on Singapore–Incheon/Jeju.

Seoul’s cultural attractions blend with Jeju Island’s natural scenery. Neighbourhoods such as Hongdae, Gangnam, and the Seongsu area are popular for dining and local culture. At the same time, Jeju is recognised for its coastal routes and volcanic landscapes, which are suited to nature-focused travel.

About T’way Air

T’way Air is a South Korean low-cost carrier (LCC) that has operated since 2010. The airline operates a fleet of Boeing 737-800 and 737 MAX 8 aircraft, as well as Airbus A330, A320, and Boeing 777-300ER aircraft, serving customers across Asia, Oceania, Europe, and North America.

(Source: T’Way Air)