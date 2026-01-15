Visit Maldives rolls out exhibition schedule

SINGAPORE, 16 January 2026: Visit Maldives kicks off 2026 with a strong global presence at leading travel trade shows during the year’s first and second quarters.

In Q1 2026, Visit Maldives will participate in several leading global travel trade exhibitions.

Photo credit: Visit Maldives Corporation. Busy schedule attending trade shows during Q1 and Q2.

The year begins with FITUR 2026 in Madrid from 21 to 25 January, followed by the Travel and Adventure Show in New York from 24 to 26 January, engaging both trade and consumer audiences in Europe and North America.

In February, Visit Maldives will be present at SATTE 2026 in New Delhi from 25 to 27 February, reinforcing engagement with the Indian market, one of the Maldives’ fastest-growing source markets.

The first quarter will conclude with participation at ITB Berlin 2026 from 3 to 5 March, the world’s largest travel trade exhibition, providing a global platform to engage with tour operators, airlines, media, and strategic partners, followed by MITT Moscow, 11 to 13 March, supporting continued market presence in Russia and the CIS region.

Q2 show planner

The Middle Eastern market will take centre stage with the ‘Visit Maldives Week in Arabia’ roadshow from 26 to 30 April 2026. This strategic circuit will feature high-level events across Kuwait, Jeddah, and Riyadh, oﬀering a dedicated platform for focused interactions with the Arabian travel trade.

Following these focused roadshows, Q2 2026 will feature the Arabian Travel Market (ATM) Dubai, taking place from 4 to 7 May, which will serve as Visit Maldives’ flagship trade show for the year, following the strong outcomes and trade partnerships generated at ATM in 2025.

ATM Dubai remains a critical platform for engagement with the Middle East and global travel trade, oﬀering high-value opportunities for destination marketing, airline collaboration, and commercial partnerships.

In addition to major exhibitions, Visit Maldives will also roll out a series of targeted market roadshows and partnership initiatives in Q2, implemented in collaboration with key industry bodies. These joint roadshows are designed to strengthen trade relationships, promote

both resort and guesthouse segments, and ensure inclusive representation of Maldivian tourism stakeholders across priority markets.

Through this comprehensive Q1 and Q2 trade engagement programme, Visit Maldives aims to sustain global visibility, deepen trade confidence, and support strong booking performance for 2026, while continuing to work closely with industry partners to deliver measurable outcomes and long-term value for the Maldivian tourism sector.

(Source: Visit Maldives Corporation)