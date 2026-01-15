Thai Lion Air flies double daily to HKG

BANGKOK, 16 January 2026: Thai Lion Air will fly double daily on the route between Bangkok ( DMK) and Hong Kong (HKG) effective 29 March 2026, according to the low-cost airline’s timetable filing for the Northern Summer season ( March to October.

The number of flights will increase to 10 per week in February during the Lunar New Year season, then to 14 per week at the end of March.

Photo credit: Thai Lion Air.

The airline deploys Boeing 737-900ER aircraft on the Bangkok-Hong Kong route, configured with 176 seats in a single economy class.

Flight schedule

SL360 departs Bangkok (DMK) at 0920 and arrives in Hong Kong (HKG at 1305.

SL361 departs Hong Kong (DMK) at 1420 and arrives in Bangkok (DMK) at 1605.

SL364 departs Bangkok (DMK) at 1430 and arrives in Hong Kong at 1915.

SL365 departs Hong Kong (DMK) at 2020 and arrives in Bangkok (DMK) at 2205.

It’s part of a broader strategy as the airline returns to pre-pandemic capacity by focusing on high-demand regional gateway cities in China, including Hong Kong, and in Japan.

Thai Lion Air competes with Thai AirAsia on the Bangkok DMK- Hong Kong route. Both airlines currently operate daily flights on the route. The average round-trip fare on the route is USD 200.

For a round-trip departing on 1 April and returning on 8 April 2026, Thai Lion Air offers fares on the morning flight from Bangkok starting at THB5,517 (round-trip). The round-trip fare for the afternoon departure from Bangkok starts at THB6,862.

These prices are for economy class and typically include a 7kg carry-on. Prices fluctuate based on availability.

(Source: Thai Lion Air. Timetable and fares from Kayak)