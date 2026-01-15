SINGAPORE, 16 January 2026: The special art exhibition ‘K-Art: Contemporary Inner Scapes – Moment & Face’, showcasing Korean contemporary art, will be held in Singapore from 22 to 30 January during the Singapore Art Week 2026.

Supported by the Singapore Tourism Board and Resorts World Sentosa, and organised by Pitch by Pitch, the exhibition brings together leading artists working in Korea and abroad, including actress and painter Ha Ji Won.

Photo credit: STB. Poster for the “Moment & Face” exhibition at the Equarius Hotel, Resorts World Sentosa.

In particular, Ha Ji Won’s works will be presented exclusively in Southeast Asia for the first time, to introduce global audiences to the appeal of K-Art.

Singapore Art Week is organised by the National Arts Council and supported by the Singapore Tourism Board. Over 10 days, more than 100 diverse events presented by local and global visual art communities will unfold across the city. Pitch by Pitch, a Korean sustainable travel curation platform and media company, “Moment & Face” will welcome visitors from 22 January to 30 at the Equarius Hotel Ballroom, Resorts World Sentosa.

Photo credit: STB. Actress and Painter Ha Ji Won is participating in the Moment & Face exhibition.

Key participating artist in this exhibition, Ha Ji Won, has built a distinguished filmography as a top actress, appearing in numerous works, including the dramas “Damo,” “Something Happened in Bali,” “Hwang Jini,” “Secret Garden,” and “Empress Ki,” as well as the film “Haeundae.” Reflecting diverse lives through her work, she is set to appear in the drama “Climax,” which premieres this coming March.

Since beginning full-scale artistic activity with her first solo exhibition, her debut works at the global art fair Kiaf Seoul in 2024 sold out, cementing her status as a noteworthy artist.

Singapore Tourism Board Executive Director, North Asia Serene Tan said, “This exhibition presents a showcase of contemporary Korean art, complementing Singapore’s vibrant and evolving arts scene, where diverse cultural expressions from across Asia find creative expression. Singapore has long been a bridge between cultures, and we hope visitors to Singapore Art Week will discover the depth and charm of K-Art, alongside works by Singapore and international artists.”

(Source: Singapore Tourism Board)