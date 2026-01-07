St Regis Singapore completes renovation

SINGAPORE, 8 January 2026: The St. Regis Singapore has completed an extensive, multi-phase renovation, which included the reimagining of its rooms, suites, signature restaurants and bar, and event spaces.

In addition to the redesign of 299 rooms and suites, the project included three new F&B concepts: Sophia, The St. Regis Bar, and The Tea Room.

Photo credit: St Regis Singapore.

“This marks a new era for The St Regis Singapore – one that continues to honour our brand’s legacy while embracing modern sophistication,” said the hotel’s General Manager, Nick Heath. “From our reimagined guest rooms and celebrated culinary destinations to our redesigned event spaces, every element has been thoughtfully curated to reinvigorate the brand’s spirit of innovation while upholding its timeless rituals and legendary bespoke butler service.”

The St Regis Singapore invites guests to explore the fully renovated hotel with its ‘Exquisite Stays Redefined’ room package, which includes:

Overnight accommodation in an Astor King, Astor Grand Deluxe King, Astor Grand Deluxe Double, Lady Astor Double, or Penthouse King room;

Daily buffet breakfast for two persons;

Complimentary Aperitivo Hour at Sophia from 1500 to 1700, Monday to Saturday, or 1600 to 1800 on Sunday.

This offer is valid for stays through 31 March 2026. To reserve your stay, please visit

Exquisite Stays Redefined in Singapore, Singapore | St. Regis

(Source: St Regis Singapore)