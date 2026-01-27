Shandong Airlines flies to Kuala Lumpur

KUALA LUMPUR, 28 January 2026: Tourism Malaysia welcomed Shandong Airlines’ inaugural flight from Jinan to Kuala Lumpur last week, marking a milestone in strengthening air connectivity between China and Malaysia.

The new route operates daily with a Boeing 737-8 MAX aircraft seating 176 passengers. Flight time is five hours and 40 minutes.

Zainuddin Mohamed, General Manager Aviation, Marketing & Development – Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad (MAHB), Deputy Director General (Promotion II), Tourism Malaysia, Lee Thai Hung, and Hao Shu, Deputy General Manager, Asia – Pacific Region, Air China, presented goodie bags to passengers arriving at KLIA on the inaugural Shandong Airlines flight from Jinan to Kuala Lumpur.

Flight schedule

SC8077 departs Jinan (TNA) at 0825 and arrives in Kuala Lumpur (KUL) at 0305, plus a day.

SC8078 departs Kuala Lumpur (KUL) at 0405 and arrives in Jinan (TNA) at 0945.

Supporting the Visit Malaysia 2026 (VM2026) campaign, the new route should boost inbound tourist arrivals from Shandong, China, reinforcing Malaysia’s position as a preferred destination for Chinese travellers while enhancing regional aviation connectivity.

“We warmly welcome the inaugural Jinan–Kuala Lumpur flight by Shandong Airlines, which marks a positive step forward in meeting the growing travel demand between China and Malaysia,” said Tourism Malaysia Director General Mohd Amirul Rizal Abdul Rahim.

“This new daily service will make it more convenient for Chinese travellers to discover Malaysia’s diverse attractions, culture, and hospitality, while reinforcing our commitment to strengthening tourism cooperation under the Visit Malaysia 2026 (VM2026) campaign.”

China remains a key source market for Malaysia, as demonstrated by sustained tourism growth: arrivals reached 4.3 million from January to November 2025, a 25.9% year-on-year increase. Recognising the significance of enhanced air connectivity in driving visitor growth, Tourism Malaysia will continue working closely with airlines and travel trade partners in China to promote curated itineraries and travel packages. These efforts will showcase Malaysia’s diverse attractions, rich culinary heritage, vibrant festivals, and renowned hospitality. The added flight capacity supports ongoing efforts to boost visitor arrivals and increase tourism spending from key source markets.

Two-way tourism potential

Jinan is the capital of Shandong Province in Eastern China. It is geographically positioned between the Yellow River to the north and Mount Tai (Taishan) to the south. Known as the “City of Springs” (Quancheng), Jinan is famous for its unique hydrogeology, which allows dozens of natural artesian springs to bubble up throughout the urban centre.

Jinan serves as a major cultural and transport hub on the North China Plain, acting as a gateway for travellers heading to the holy Mount Tai or to the hometown of Confucius in Qufu. Its primary tourist appeal lies in its “Spring Culture,” traditional architecture, and proximity to sacred sites.

(Source: Tourism Malaysia plus additional reporting)