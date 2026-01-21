TAT identifies five amazing economies

BANGKOK, 22 January 2026: As part of ongoing efforts to drive a value-over-volume tourism agenda, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is rolling out ‘Thailand Tourism Next’.

The strategic framework, built on the “Amazing Five Economies,” targets 11% growth in tourism revenue to reach THB3.3 trillion.

The initiative will commence with the launch of a new tourism advertising clip starring Lalisa “Lisa” Manobal, in her role as the Amazing Thailand Ambassador, premiering on 28 January 2026 to inspire travel to Thailand throughout the year.

Amid ongoing challenges, the Governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand, Governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool, said: “No matter how challenging the situation may be, there is only one answer — we must move forward. Every development and every step taken by the tourism industry is a vital lifeline that helps sustain the economy.”

TAT has set a 11% tourism revenue growth target, aiming to increase revenue from THB2.7 trillion in 2025 to THB3 trillion. Of this, THB2 trillion will be generated in international markets, with long-haul contributing 45% and short-haul 55%, while the domestic market is targeted to deliver THB1 trillion. International arrivals are projected to rise 11%, from 32.97 million to 36.7 million.

Boosting tourism revenues will focus on the “Amazing Five Economies”.

Life Economy centres on wellbeing and holistic health, positioning Thailand as a premier health and wellness destination through the ‘Healing is the New Luxury’ campaign.

The Sub-Culture Economy targets high-potential niche segments, including yacht tourism, sports, private jet travel, spiritual travel (Mu-Te-Lu), and fandom communities.

The Night Economy focuses on creative nightlife tourism across major cities and secondary destinations.

The Circular Economy promotes efficient, measurable resource use through the principles of Reduce, Reuse, and Recycle, with benefits returning to local communities.

The Platform Economy enhances digital tourism through e-commerce and payment platforms to deliver seamless travel experiences.

Pivoting to an airline focus

To sustain Thailand’s tourism competitiveness, the TAT Governor said an “Airline Focus” approach is being prioritised to stimulate demand by encouraging airlines to expand capacity, launch new routes, and connect travellers to emerging destinations across Thailand.

In 2025, long-haul markets showed strong momentum, supported by 32,166 long-haul flights (+13.46% year-on-year) and a total seat capacity of 10,231,561 (+11.95%).

Long-haul arrivals reached a new high of 10,831,497, including 8,250,165 from Europe (+12.42%), 1,578,041 from the Americas (+6.84%), 806,307 from the Middle East (+17.96%), and 196,984 from Africa (+17.96%).

Targets in 2026

Looking ahead, the long-haul market is targeted to reach 11,666,000 arrivals (+7.4%), generating THB742,420 million in tourism receipts (+8.38%). To achieve this, initiatives will be implemented under the “NIYOM” strategic direction, reinforcing Thailand’s appeal through New Experiences, Inclusive Hospitality, Year-Round Destination positioning, Originality and Authenticity, and Meaningful Travel.

Within this framework, spearhead markets include core high-value markets, strategic growth markets, and rising and emerging markets.

Meanwhile, Asia’s short-haul markets totalled 22,142,824 arrivals in 2025, down from 25,820,618 in the previous year. Despite the overall decline, positive signals remain in several key markets, including India, Japan, Australia, Myanmar, and the Philippines. Tourism receipts from short-haul markets reached THB851,584 million, down 15.7% year-on-year.

In response, TAT is adapting to emerging challenges by refining its market direction. The focus is on expanding niche and high-value segments, retaining core markets while developing new segments and destinations, refreshing Thailand’s image toward quality and sustainability, and strengthening collaboration across the tourism value chain.

Under a market-by-market approach, TAT is prioritising core markets that generate significant revenue, including China, with a stronger focus on secondary cities; Malaysia, promoting land connectivity alongside air routes; and India, targeting millennials while expanding flight capacity. Meanwhile, in medium- to smaller-sized markets with strong growth potential, strategies include Australia, with an emphasis on sustainability positioning; the Philippines, aimed at sustaining growth momentum; and Taiwan, focusing on safety confidence and secondary cities.

Alongside its focus on overseas markets, the domestic market remains a key pillar. In 2025, the domestic market recorded 202 million trips, up 2.7% year on year. Building on this momentum, efforts focus on advancing the core domestic tourism campaign, designed to deliver a sense of happiness from the moment travellers set foot in Thailand. One of the core approaches centres on holistic travel, promoting experiences that enhance both physical and mental wellbeing and going beyond traditional wellness tourism by offering integrated, rejuvenating journeys while encouraging spending on high-value tourism products. Looking ahead to 2026, the target is set at 210 million domestic trips, with tourism revenue projected at THB1 trillion.

On 28 January, TAT will launch a tourism advertising clip themed “Feel All The Feelings”, featuring Thai global pop icon Lisa Manobal and showcasing destinations alongside the emotional and experiential side of travel.