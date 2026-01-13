Thomas Cook India focuses on Nature Trails

MUMBAI, 14 January 2026: Thomas Cook (India) Limited has expanded its Nature Trails brand by launching the Nature Trails Rock Valley in Ponda, Goa, featuring a distinctive resort focused on outdoor activities and nature experiences.

It joins three existing Nature Trails-branded resorts at Durshet, Sajan, and Kundalika in Maharashtra.

Photo credit: Thomas Cook India. Nature Trails Rock Valley at Ponda, Goa.

Located in Ponda, in a scenic valley at the foothills of the Western Ghats, the property spans 15 acres and features rooms with views of the surrounding forests, river, and open farmland, each exceeding 250 sq ft, complemented by private sit-out areas.

The resort offers an immersive connection with the outdoors. Among the key highlights are two infinity pools – one overlooking the valley and the other a river, and an extensive integrated adventure zone.

Guests can also engage in adventure experiences such as zip-lining, high- and low-rope courses, archery, target shooting, ATV rides, rappelling, and kayaking, with safety ensured by trained facilitators and professionally guided instruction. The resort will suit families, friend groups and corporate team-building engagements and conferences

Water-based experiences like kayaking and boating on the Khandepar backwaters allow guests to explore the landscape at a slower pace. The resort also features an in-house spice farm, offering guided walks that introduce guests to Goa’s spice heritage, biodiversity and local ecology.

In addition, Nature Trails Rock Valley Goa offers experiential learning opportunities for school and college groups through curated, nature-based programmes and activities designed and conducted by Nature Trails — combining outdoor adventure, environmental awareness and hands-on learning.

Stays at Nature Trails Rock Valley, Goa, include all-inclusive dining, presenting Goan specialities alongside other Indian and global cuisines. Guests have access to scenic walking trails, common recreation areas and dedicated spaces for children.

Nature Trails Rock Valley is just an hour’s drive from Dabolim Airport, a 40-minute drive from Madgaon Station and 45 minutes from Colva beach.

Thomas Cook (India) Limited Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Mahesh Iyer said: “Nature Trails is Thomas Cook’s strategic investment to tap into India’s booming domestic market by offering experience-led travel offerings blending nature, activity” … “Our expansion beyond Maharashtra into Goa was logical, given Goa’s strong year-round appeal, connectivity, varied landscapes and appeal across multiple traveler segments. We plan to open more Nature Trails resorts at other exciting destinations.”

Resort Details

Nature Trails Rock Valley, Goa

140/3, Madapar, Kodor,

Ponda, Goa – 403406

For more information & booking visit: https://www.naturetrails.in/rock-valley-goa-resort/

(Source: Thomas Cook India)