Oceania Cruises jettison under-18s

SINGAPORE, 14 January 2026: Oceania Cruises is adopting an adults-only policy that came into effect on 1 January 2026 on all of its cruises.

It means families with children under 18 are not permitted on Oceania Cruises, which claims it is ushering in a new era of “tranquillity and sophistication” at sea.

The cruise line will exclusively welcome guests aged 18 and older for all new reservations for future voyages. However, all existing reservations made before 7 January 2026 that include travellers under 18 will be fully honoured.

The policy shift “reflects Oceania Cruises’ dedication to providing a relaxed atmosphere of genuine hospitality and meaningful connection – hallmarks of its celebrated voyages,” the cruise line statement explained.

“Our guests have consistently shared that the tranquil environment aboard our ships is one of the primary reasons they return time and time,” stated Oceania Cruises Chief Luxury Officer Jason Montague. “By transitioning to an adults-only experience, we are enhancing the very essence of the Oceania Cruises journey — one defined by sophistication, serenity and discovery.”

Oceania Cruises conducted extensive research, including feedback from loyal repeat guests, experienced travel partners, and new-to-brand guests. Feedback consistently showed that guests choose Oceania Cruises for its serene atmosphere, sophisticated service and unhurried pace, traits that are highly sought after and valued by mature, affluent travellers.​

(Source: Oceania Cruises)