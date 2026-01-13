AirAsia Philippines wings to Vietnam

MANILA, 14 January 2026: AirAsia Philippines begins 2026 by announcing two new routes to Vietnam, serving Hanoi and Da Nang from its Manila base.

Both routes will commence on 20 March 2026 and reinforce AirAsia’s growing presence in Southeast Asia, and offer Filipino travellers more affordable options to explore the region.

Photo credit: AirAsia Philippines

Travellers can book flights from Manila to Hanoi and Da Nang, with introductory one-way base fares starting at PHP888 (USD14.97) exclusive of fees and surcharges, until 1 February 2026, for travel from 20 March to 25 October 2026.

The addition of Vietnam to AirAsia Philippines’ route network builds on the airline’s recent expansion, including the launch of its Cebu hub, and underscores its commitment to improving regional connectivity.

“The addition of Vietnam to our route network highlights AirAsia Philippines’ commitment to growth and leadership in the budget travel market. We hope to give Filipino travellers more choices, better value, and easier access to exciting destinations in Southeast Asia. We also aim to bring more tourists to the Philippines to contribute to economic growth,” said AirAsia Philippines CEO and President Suresh Bangah.

AirAsia Philippines will operate four weekly flights to Hanoi and Da Nang, departing every Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday, with afternoon and evening departures. The airline operates A320S with 180 seats on these routes.

Flight schedule

Manila-Hanoi route

Z2840 departs Manila (MNL) at 1735 and arrives in Hanoi (HAN) at 1945.

Z2841 departs Hanoi (HAN) at 2020 and arrives in Manila (MNL) at 0045 plus a day. Flight time: Three hours and 25 minutes.

Competition is intense on this route, with three airlines competing for passenger loyalty. Philippine Airlines and Cebu Pacific operate 10 weekly flights, and Vietnam Airlines operates daily flights. The average one-way fare is USD240.

Manila-Da Nang route

Z2824 departs Manila (MNL) at 1350 and arrives in Da Nang (DAD) at 1600.

Z2825 departs Da Nang (DAD) at 1725 and arrives in Manila (MNL) at 2055. Flight time: Two hours and 30 minutes.

Two airlines compete on the route: Cebu Pacific (10 weekly flights) and PAL (daily). The average one-way fare is USD300.

(Source: AirAsia Philippines, Kayak and additional reporting)