Thailand’s tourism reality check

BANGKOK, 27 January 2026: As 2026 unfolds, Thailand’s tourism industry faces a complex and delicately balanced moment. The long-expected rebound in Chinese arrivals has fallen short of official forecasts, while breaking news of a new virus outbreak in India and Nepal now threatens to disrupt one of Thailand’s fastest-growing source markets.

Numbers tell a sobering story

The Tourism Authority of Thailand originally forecast around 8 million Chinese arrivals for 2025, banking on a strong post-pandemic recovery and restored air capacity. In reality, Chinese arrivals came in closer to 5.5 million, a shortfall of roughly 2.5 million visitors and a decline of about 30% year-on-year. Overall foreign arrivals fell by 7.2% to 32.97 million, the first annual decline since the pandemic years and nearly 20% below the 2019 peak. These headline figures, however, mask an important structural shift.

China: A forecast missed, but a segmented market

At the Thailand Tourism Forum, held at The Athenee Hotel on Wireless Road in Bangkok last week, several operators acknowledged that the China rebound has not materialised as many had hoped. But when the conversation turned to market structure, a more nuanced picture emerged.

The downturn is concentrated almost entirely in the mass tour group segment. Budget two and three-star hotels, high-volume coach tours, and low-margin group travel have been hit hardest. These are the travellers who arrive in large numbers, follow flag-waving tour guides, stay in lower-end properties and spend relatively little beyond basic sightseeing. By contrast, the four- and five-star markets tell a different story.

Independent travellers, couples and small private groups from China are still coming. High-net-worth Chinese travellers are still travelling. Premium hotels and luxury resorts are maintaining occupancy levels broadly in line with previous years. In other words, the Chinese market has not collapsed. It has segmented. This distinction matters.

A combination of safety perceptions from regional scam centre stories, geopolitical anxiety following the Thailand–Cambodia border conflict, a strong baht eroding Thailand’s budget appeal, and floods in the south has disproportionately affected mass tourism. None of these factors has materially deterred wealthy Chinese travellers or high-end FIT visitors.

Seen in that light, the current China slowdown may be less a collapse and more a structural shift away from low-yield volume tourism toward higher value demand.

Ironically, this shift aligns with one of the Tourism Authority of Thailand’s long-stated strategic pillars, the move from volume to value. In China’s case, however, it appears to have happened more by default than by design. The retreat of low-yield mass tour groups has created a de facto upgrade in market quality, even though a targeted repositioning strategy did not drive it.

That does not make the short-term pain any less real for three and four-star hotels and budget operators. But it does change how the challenge should be understood and addressed.

India and Nepal: A new and potentially more serious risk

Now, just as Thailand was hoping for stabilisation in 2026, a new and potentially more serious external risk has emerged.

Photo: Breaking news from India and Nepal has confirmed an outbreak of the Nipah virus.

This is a rare but deadly zoonotic disease transmitted from animals to humans and capable of spreading through close human contact. The outbreak has been centred in southern India, particularly Kerala, with additional suspected cross-border cases reported in Nepal.

Health authorities have confirmed multiple fatalities, with Nipah historically carrying a fatality rate of between 40 and 75% in past outbreaks. Localised restrictions, school closures, quarantine measures and contact tracing are already underway.

First and foremost, our thoughts and condolences must go to the families and communities affected by this outbreak. This is a human tragedy before it is a tourism story.

For Thailand, however, the implications are profound. India has become one of Thailand’s most important growth markets over the past two years, helping to offset weakness from China. Any prolonged disruption to outbound travel from India would remove one of the few remaining engines of near-term demand growth.

The emergence of a highly fatal virus in one of Thailand’s key source markets, therefore, demands close attention, calm leadership and coordinated international action.

There is currently no specific antiviral treatment or antidote for the Nipah virus. Care remains largely supportive. That makes early detection, isolation, contact tracing and international cooperation even more critical.

Thailand was devastated by the coronavirus pandemic. Borders were closed, airlines grounded, hotels shuttered, and millions of livelihoods put at risk. No one in the travel and tourism industry wants to relive that experience. This latest threat must be handled sensibly, carefully and decisively.

Without creating panic or fuelling unnecessary alarm, Thailand should take a hands-on approach in close coordination with Indian and Nepali authorities. Enhanced health screening at airports, transparent public communication, medical preparedness, and early containment protocols are essential.

We should also offer full support to India’s travel and tourism industry as it navigates this crisis. A strong, transparent and science-led response will be essential to restoring confidence when this outbreak is brought under control.

If there is one lesson Covid taught us, it is that delay and denial are far more damaging than early, coordinated action. Thailand must not repeat the mistakes of the past.

Strategic implications for 2026

For policymakers and industry leaders, the strategic picture is now more complex than a straightforward China-rebound narrative.

The high-end Chinese market is still coming. The independent traveller market is still coming. But the low-yield mass segment has weakened structurally, not cyclically.

At the same time, India, which had been one of Thailand’s brightest growth stories, now faces a health-related risk that could materially alter outbound travel patterns in 2026.

The government’s new target of a 10% increase in foreign arrivals this year, therefore, looks increasingly ambitious.

The challenge now is not to chase volume for its own sake, but to manage a delicate transition.

Thailand remains one of the world’s great tourism destinations. Its natural beauty, hospitality culture, food, wellness offerings and urban energy are unmatched. The opportunity lies in consolidating higher-value tourism, diversifying source markets, and building resilience into a sector that has become dangerously exposed to external shocks.

Chinese New Year 2026 will be an important litmus test. If arrivals remain soft at the mass end but stable at the premium end, it will confirm that Thailand’s Chinese tourism future is no longer about volume. It is about value.

And the emerging health situation in India and Nepal determines whether 2026 becomes a year of stabilisation or another year of uncomfortable adjustment.

About the author

Andrew J Wood has lived in Thailand since 1991. He is a former Director of Skål International and a Past President of Skål International Asia, Past President of Skål International Thailand, and a two-time Past President of Skål International Bangkok. A former hotelier with senior management experience at leading hospitality groups including Shangri-La, Minor International, Landmark and Royal Cliff, he writes regularly for international travel and hospitality publications. His work focuses on tourism trends across Asia, sustainable tourism development, and the future of travel and hospitality in the Asia-Pacific region.