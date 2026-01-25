KOTA KINABALU, Sabah, 26 January 2026: Greater Bay Airlines has launched a charter series from Hong Kong to Tawau, the prime gateway town to embark on world-class diving adventures in Semporna, a 90-minute drive north of the airport.

Tawau Airport welcomed its GBA’s first charter flight from Hong Kong on Tuesday, 20 January, with the Boeing 737-800 aircraft receiving a water salute on touchdown.

Photo credit Sabah Tourism Board. Welcome water salute at Tawau airport.

It is Tawau’s first charter this month and enhances regional connectivity, following previous charter series by Loong Air from Shenzhen and AirAsia from Shanghai in December 2025, as well as scheduled flights by Juneyao Airlines from Shanghai.

Sabah’s Minister of Tourism, Culture and Environment, YB Datuk Jafry Bin Ariffin, said the additional flight is a great start to the Visit Malaysia Year 2026.

“Hong Kong travellers now have a direct gateway to Tawau’s natural wonders, such as the Tawau Hills Park, world-class seafood, and the breathtaking islands of Semporna. It is a perfect blend of adventure, relaxation, and the opportunity to support our local products.

“The charter flight is a great avenue to test the market interest and may pave the way for potential permanent scheduled flights.

“I urge Tawau tourism players to seize this opportunity by offering travel packages specially tailored for this market, ensuring our guests experience the very best of the district,” he concluded.

GBA operates the charter series twice a week on Tuesday and Saturday through to 28 March 2026. Flight time is three hours and 15 minutes.

Flight schedule

HB2539 departs Hong Kong (HKG) at 1645 and arrives in Tawau (TWU) at 2000.

HB2540 departs Tawau (TWU) at 2100 and arrives in Hong Kong (HKG) at 0020, plus a day.

Gateway to Semporna

Most travellers arriving via the Greater Bay Airlines charter will join a 90-minute overland transfer north to Semporna to access the islands.

Sipadan Island: Consistently ranked as one of the top 10 dive sites in the world.

Mabul & Kapalai: Famous for “muck diving” and luxury overwater bungalows.

Tun Sakaran Marine Park: Includes the iconic hike up Bohey Dulang for that famous postcard view of the turquoise lagoon.

Flights via Kota Kinabalu

Since 1 January 2026, two airlines have served the Hong Kong- Kota Kinabalu route — Hong Kong Express (five weekly) and AirAsia (daily) flights. Travellers heading for Semporna can transfer to AirAsia flights from Kota Kinabalu to Tawau. AirAsia schedules 53 flights weekly on the domestic route. (50-minute flight on an AirAsia A320neo aircraft).

For more information on Sabah, visit: Sabah Tourism Board.

(Source: Your Stories — Sabah Tourism Board).