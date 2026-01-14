Thai Vietjet readies to launch BKK-KIX route

BANGKOK, 15 January 2026: Thai Vietjet Air will launch a direct service between Osaka (KIX) and Bangkok Suvarnabhumi (BKK) on 3 February 2026.

The latest confirmation from the airline’s timetable comes after numerous postponements. The route was initially slated to begin in December 2025, but was postponed multiple times due to delays in the delivery and certification of new aircraft.

Flight schedule

The service will operate four times per week (Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays, and Sundays).

VZ820 departs Bangkok (BKK) at 0025 and arrives in Osaka at 0755. Flight time is five hours and 30 minutes.

VZ821 departs Osaka (KIX) at 0855 and arrives in Bangkok (BKK) at 1330. Flight time is six hours and 35 minutes.

The airline confirms it will operate the route with a B737 MAX 8, configured with 187 seats, rather than an A321 aircraft (230 seats) as previously indicated in the timetable.

The route joins Thai Vietjet’s existing services to Fukuoka and its Chiang Mai–Osaka flight. The airline is also launching a daily Tokyo (Narita)–Bangkok route on 1 February 2026.

The airline faces a challenging competitive landscape. It will fly from Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport (BKK), competing head-on with full-service carriers such as Thai Airways International (twice daily) and JAL (daily), as well as low-cost airline Peach Aviation (daily). An average round-trip fare is USD460.

Thai AirAsia X operates 17 flights weekly from Bangkok Don Mueang Airport (DMK) to Osaka (KIX). The average round-trip fare on this sector is USD 400.

(Sources: Vietjet schedule and TTRW additional reporting)