Air India and Saudia sign codeshare

DELHI, 16 January 2026: Air India and Saudia have signed a codeshare agreement, effective in February, that boosts connectivity, strengthens network access, and maximises flight options.

Through the new partnership, passengers will enjoy streamlined booking and ticketing, smooth connections using a single itinerary, and baggage check-through to their final destination.

Photo credit: Air India. Codeshare activates in February.

Passengers travelling to Jeddah or Riyadh with Air India can take seamless onward connections on Saudia-operated flights to Dammam, Abha, Gassim, Gizan, Madinah, and Taif.

The codeshare will also provide Saudia’s passengers access to major cities across India via Mumbai and Delhi, including Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Kochi, Hyderabad, Chennai, Lucknow, and Jaipur, as well as more than 15 other destinations via interline.

Air India, Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director, Campbell Wilson said: “Saudi Arabia is amongst our most important markets in the Middle East, with the country fast transforming into a major international gateway to the region. We are happy to be partnering with Saudia to provide greater access to the large Indian diaspora spread across Saudi Arabia, as well as to open up the Kingdom’s rapidly evolving and diverse tourism offerings and remarkable destinations to holidaymakers from India.”

Saudia Group Director General HE Engr Ibrahim Al-Omar said: “Saudia’s presence in India spans over 60 years, during which we’ve proudly served a wide range of guests and helped foster stronger ties between our two nations. With seamless e-visas, stopover visas, and visa-on-arrival for eligible Indian passport holders, it has never been easier to visit the Kingdom.”

Since its privatisation in 2022, Air India has maintained 24 codeshare partnerships and nearly 100 interline agreements with leading carriers, providing Air India customers with seamless access to over 800 destinations.

(Source: Air India)