Sabah concludes trade mission in HCMC

HO CHI MINH CITY, 15 January 2026: Sabah Tourism Board (STB) successfully concluded a trade mission to Vietnam, hosting the Sabah Seminar and B2B Session at the Sheraton Saigon Grand Opera Hotel on 12 January 2026 earlier this week.

In collaboration with the Sabah Enhanced Travel Innovation Association (SETIA) and Tourism Malaysia, the event served as a networking platform for 20 delegates from Sabah, including 16 specialised travel agents, to engage in “tabletop” business discussions with Ho Chi Minh City’s leading travel trade partners.

Photo credit: Sabah Tourism Board. Sabah’s specialised travel agents engage in “tabletop” business discussions with Ho Chi Minh City’s travel trade partners.

Sixty-five buyers representing local Vietnamese agents attended the event.

The mission also highlighted AirAsia’s direct flights from Ho Chi Minh City to Kota Kinabalu, which improve connectivity and reduce travel time to just over two hours.

“This targeted initiative unlocked new growth opportunities and fostered high-value partnerships between Sabah’s travel experts and Vietnam’s rapidly expanding outbound tourism market,” said Sabah Tourism Board Chief Executive Officer Jeffery Jimit.

As Malaysia welcomes Visit Malaysia Year 2026, Sabah is already planning for its milestone, the Visit Sabah Year 2027. Under the new branding, “Explore Sabah – Naturally Inspiring, Beyond Ordinary, the state is positioning itself as a premier global destination for culture, adventure and nature.

(Source: Sabah Tourism Board)