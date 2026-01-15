AirAsia’s Guangzhou flights switch terminals

GUANGZHOU, 13 January 2026: AirAsia will relocate its international flight operations at Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport (CAN) to Terminal 3 (T3) from Terminal 1 (T1), effective 22 January 2026.

Affected passengers will receive notifications of this change through their registered contact details. AirAsia members will also be notified via the AirAsia MOVE app through push notifications.

Photo credit: AirAsia.

The distance between Terminal 1 and Terminal 3 at CAN airport is 8 km (20 to 30 minutes commute time).

All AirAsia operations, including check-in, boarding, and baggage claim, will be conducted in the new terminal. Check-in counters are located in Row K on Level 4. Immigration/Departure is also situated at Level 4 of the terminal.

AirAsia flights arriving at or departing from Guangzhou before 1130 (local time) on 22 January 2026 will still operate from T1.

Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport operates a 24-hour free terminal shuttle bus connecting Terminals 1, 2 and 3. Service frequency varies by time: Every 10 minutes from 0900-2100 and every 20 minutes from 2100-0900 the following day. Shuttle bus pickup points are located at Departure Gate 12 (T1), Transportation Centre, East Passenger Bus Station, Stall No.30 (T2) and Transportation Centre, East Passenger Bus Station, Stall No.74 (T3).

(Source: AirAsia)