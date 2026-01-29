Taiwan hosts tourism workshop in Bangkok

BANGKOK, 30 January 2026: The Taiwan Tourism Administration (TTA) reinforced tourism cooperation between Thailand and Taiwan, hosting a B2B Taiwan Tourism Workshop in the Thai capital for 150 travel trade participants.

The workshop is part of Taiwan’s comprehensive tourism promotion strategy for 2026, showcasing major travel highlights, including the Taiwan Lantern Festival, nighttime tourism experiences, and a wide range of themed travel products.

Cindy Chen, Director of the Taiwan Tourism Administration, Bangkok Office.

These initiatives reinforce Taiwan’s positioning as a year-round destination offering diverse experiences from day to night, while also introducing promotional campaigns and travel incentives to encourage more Thai travellers to visit Taiwan.

In 2026, Taiwan continues to promote its destination brand under the global theme “Taiwan – Waves of Wonder,” highlighting the island’s blend of natural landscapes, urban culture, and dynamic nighttime experiences. The campaign emphasises Taiwan’s appeal as a destination where visitors can enjoy rich and varied experiences throughout the day and into the night.

Event participants also enjoyed a contemporary cultural performance by Diabolo Walker, and a specially curated dinner featuring Michelin-selected Taiwanese cuisine, offering an authentic taste of Taiwan in Bangkok. The workshop facilitated more than 4,000 business meetings, underscoring the strong interest from both markets and laying a solid foundation for continued cooperation between Thailand and Taiwan’s tourism industries.

Taiwan Tourism Administration Bangkok Office director Cindy Chen said: “The B2B Taiwan Tourism Workshop included participation from more than 23 tourism organisations based in Taiwan, including government agencies, tourism associations, travel companies, hotels, and Taiwan’s major airlines.

“With over 150 Thai travel operators participating and more than 4,000 business meetings conducted, the event marks an important step in strengthening long-term cooperation between the tourism industries of Taiwan and Thailand,” said Chen

Taiwan remains a popular destination for Thai travellers, supported by increased flight connectivity, competitive travel costs, and the extension of visa-free entry for Thai nationals until the end of July 2026.

The workshop is expected to generate more than NTD70 million in tourism-related economic value.

(Source: Taiwan Tourism Administration Office)