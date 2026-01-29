South Africa embarks on tourism mission in ASEAN

SINGAPORE, 30 January 2026: South Africa’s Minister of Tourism Patricia de Lille will undertake a high‑level mission to Southeast Asia, visiting Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia from 2 to 6 February 2026, as the country deepens engagement with the region to advance tourism growth, expand air connectivity and promote investment opportunities.

Southeast Asia has emerged as one of South Africa’s fastest‑growing outbound travel source markets, with Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore all showing strong outbound travel growth. Looking forward to 2030, the minister forecast compound annual growth rates of around 8% across most travel segments.

The region is also among the fastest‑growing air access markets to South Africa, with seat capacity from Asia and Australasia increasing by 37.6% year‑on‑year, signalling growing airline confidence and recovery momentum.

Singapore offers 12 flights weekly on the route to Johannesburg, operated with 259-seat A350-900s. The round-trip economy fare on the route averages USD1670. There are no direct flights from Jakarta or Kuala Lumpur to Johannesburg.

The Minister’s outreach will focus on translating this growth potential into sustained arrivals, deeper partnerships and long‑term economic value for South Africa. The visit will commence on 2 Singapore, followed by engagements in Malaysia from 4 February, before concluding the mission in Indonesia on 6 February.

Strengthening air connectivity

A key priority of the visit is to unlock growth through stronger air links and aviation partnerships, recognising air access as a critical enabler of tourism growth.

In Singapore, Minister de Lille will hold high‑level engagements with Singapore Airlines and Changi Airport Group to discuss route development, expanding flight frequencies, potential incentive mechanisms and opportunities to strengthen South Africa’s position as a gateway to Africa for Southeast Asian travellers.

In Indonesia, the Minister will engage with multiple international and regional carriers at the ASTINDO Travel Fair in Jakarta, including Singapore Airlines, Garuda Indonesia, AirAsia, Lion Air Group, and the newly established Indonesia Airlines, as well as other carriers operating in the market.

These engagements aim to support connectivity, codeshare opportunities, and joint efforts to stimulate demand across Southeast Asia.

Shaping tourism

The visit will also reinforce South Africa’s strategy of aligning its tourism offering with the preferences of Southeast Asian travellers, while recognising the region’s diversity.

In Indonesia and Malaysia, engagements will place strong emphasis on Halal‑friendly tourism offerings, luxury travel experiences and tailored long‑haul products, particularly in destinations such as Cape Town, Durban and South Africa’s renowned natural attractions.

In Singapore, a high‑value and mature market, the focus will be on business travel, MICE, repeat visitation, and premium leisure, reflecting Singapore’s role as a strategic gateway to Southeast Asia.

Minister de Lille said: “My first official visit to Southeast Asia as Minister of Tourism comes at a time when the region is showing strong growth potential for South Africa. We are here to work closely with our partners to expand air access, align our tourism offerings with market demand, and unlock new opportunities that will foster bilateral trade growth. We are confident that this visit will deliver meaningful outcomes that strengthen our partnerships with the region over the long term.”

Ministerial meetings and trade engagement

During the visit, Minister de Lille will undertake a series of bilateral meetings with counterparts and key stakeholders, including:

A bilateral meeting with Singapore’s Minister of State for the Ministry of Trade & Industry, and the Ministry of National Development, Alvin Tan.

Engagements with the Singapore Tourism Board to exchange insights on destination marketing, events‑led tourism growth and digital platforms.

A bilateral meeting with Malaysia’s Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Dato Sri Tiong King Sing.

A bilateral meeting with Indonesia’s Minister of Tourism, Widiyanti Putri Wardhana, including the signing of a tourism cooperation MOU to strengthen collaboration between the two countries.

Minister de Lille will also host industry meetings in Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia, bringing together hotel groups, financial institutions, property developers and investment companies. Discussions will focus on collaboration opportunities across hospitality, eco‑tourism, nature‑based developments and supporting infrastructure.

(Source: South African Tourism)