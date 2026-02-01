THAI readies to return to Amsterdam

BANGKOK, 2 February 2026: Thai Airways International will resume flights on the Bangkok-Amsterdam route on 1 July, and media speculation suggests it may also resume services to Auckland, New Zealand, starting late October.

Reintroducing Amsterdam to the TG network is seen as a signal that the airline is healthy enough to resume flights to European Tier 1 cities that were suspended when it filed for bankruptcy. Auckland could return either in late 2026 or 2027.

Photo credit: THAI. Airbus A350-900.

The resumption of the Amsterdam air link is reflected in the summer-season timetable posted in January, which confirms the deployment of an A350-900 with 327 seats for a daily service between Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport and Schiphol Airport in Amsterdam.

First reported by Aeroroutes, the last time the airline operated a service between Bangkok and Amsterdam via Zurich, Switzerland, was 28 years ago. THAI withdrew from the route due to heavy losses and stiff competition, preferring to concentrate on flights to the gateway cities of Frankfurt and Munich in Germany, which generated higher yields and load factors. The airline is once again going down the same path, gambling on a financial outcome that is not guaranteed, as competition is even more challenging now than in the late 1990s.

Flight schedule

TG936 departs Bangkok (BKK) at 0430 and arrives in Amsterdam (AMS) at 1115.

TG937 departs Amsterdam (AMS) at 1400 and arrives in Bangkok (BKK) at 0620, plus a day.

Despite Aeroroutes’ heads-up about the new service, THAI has not flagged the upcoming service on its corporate affairs social channels. Bookings and ticket sales have not been activated by the airline. However, a search of popular booking sites suggests sales on the Amsterdam route could be activated on 13 February.

Competition on the direct route from Bangkok to Amsterdam is intense. Eva Air operates the route three times weekly with a Boeing 777-300ER seating 333 passengers, and KLM operates 11 weekly flights with a Boeing 777-200ER seating 320 passengers. The average round-trip fare on the route is USD1160.

(Source: Aeroroutes with additional reporting)