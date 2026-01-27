SWISS upgrades to A350 on Seoul route

SINGAPORE, 28 January 2026: Swiss International Air Lines will deploy its latest Airbus A350 on the Zurich–Seoul route on 29 March, presenting ‘SWISS Senses’ new cabin products and services for the first time in Asia.

Flying three weekly direct services to Seoul Incheon, the A350 is the first SWISS aircraft to feature an entirely redesigned cabin across four travel classes — first, business, premium economy, and economy. It has 242 seats, replacing the 215-seat A340 on the route.

Photo credit: SWISS. Sweet travels in the Swiss Suite.

SWISS First will feature two Single Suites and one Suite Plus (two persons). while SWISS Business has five individual seat types — Classic Seat, Privacy Seat, Extra Long Bed Seat, Extra Space Seat and Business Suite. (Total:45 seats). Premium economy has 38 seats, and economy has 156.

Korea is the first market in the region to receive the premium Airbus A350 aircraft configured with the new cabin products and services.

The A350-900 aircraft will shave 50 minutes off the flight time between the two cities compared with the A340-300, which has served the route since 2024. Flight time will be around 11 hours and 10 minutes on the direct service.

South Korea is Switzerland’s fourth-largest trading partner in Asia, and this is reflected in the cabin layout, which favours varied seating options in business class.

Flight schedule

LX122 departs Zurich (ZUR) at 1320 and arrives in Seoul (ICN) at 0820, plus a day. Departures from Zurich on Tuesday, Friday and Sunday.

LX123 departs Seoul (ICN) at 1005 and arrives in Zurich (ZUR) at 1645. Departures from Seoul on Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday.

(Source: SWISS)