SalamAir links Muscat and Port Sudan

MUSCAT, Oman, 28 January 2026: SalamAir, Oman’s low-cost carrier, introduced flights between Muscat and Port Sudan on Tuesday, marking the first operations of an Omani airline between the two cities.

The new service flying three times weekly expands SalamAir’s network across the Middle East and Africa. With this service, SalamAir becomes the first GCC airline to offer direct air links to Sudan, strengthening connectivity between the Sultanate of Oman and Northeast Africa through affordable travel options.

Photo credit: SalamAir.

The inaugural Muscat–Port Sudan flight operated with a full load factor of 100%, reflecting robust market response and underscoring the importance of this route in meeting growing travel demand while strengthening community, commercial, and economic ties between Oman and Sudan. The service offers passengers an affordable and convenient travel option between the two countries, with Lite fares starting at OMR69.99.

Commenting on the launch, SalamAir Chief Commercial Officer Steven Allen said: “The launch of Port Sudan reflects our targeted and commercially driven approach to network expansion. We are proud to be the first GCC carrier operating to Port Sudan, and while the route addresses clear travel demand between Oman and Sudan, it will also connect to our GCC network beyond Muscat. By offering affordable fares and reliable connectivity, we aim to support community links, facilitate trade and mobility, and strengthen regional connectivity in line with Oman Vision 2040.”

Flight schedule

OV391 departs Muscat (MCT) at 0640 and arrives in Port Sudan (PZU) at 0830. (Tuesday, Thursday, Sunday — A321).

OV392 departs Port Sudan (PZU) at 0920 and arrives in Muscat (MCT) at 1430. (Tuesday, Thursday, Sunday — A321).

(Source: SalamAir)