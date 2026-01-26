Pandaw updates 2026 cruise content

SINGAPORE, 27 January 2026: Pandaw, a specialist river cruise operator in Southeast Asia and India, updated travel agents this week on its latest product updates for 2026.

As 2026 gets underway, Pandaw introduces ship additions, expanded land programmes and flexible short itineraries in its latest Route News.

Photo credit: Pandaw.

Route news

Three-night cruise from HCMC to Phnom Penh

New city-to-city connector: Designed for easy packaging, the three-night cruise adds a premium Mekong experience between two major city gateways. Travellers get a taste of local life, scenery, and culture without the time commitment of a seven-night cruise.

RV Kerala Pandaw launches

2nd ship for Kerala end of 2026: Pandaw, the pioneer of multi-day Kerala Backwaters cruises, is charting new horizons. At the end of 2026, the 10-cabin RV Kerala Pandaw will join the fleet, purpose-built to glide through Kerala’s waterways.

Photo credit: Pandaw.

Tonle Suites offer added luxury

Double the space: Tonle Suites offer agents a premium upsell opportunity, with double the space of standard staterooms and added benefits such as a private butler, sauna and steam room sessions in the Pandaw Spa, and a large balcony.

ITB Berlin

Pandaw Cruises’ marketing and sales team will attend this year’s ITB Berlin in Hall 25, Booth 318A, to discuss new product developments, itineraries, and partnership opportunities across Southeast Asia and India.

(Source: Pandaw Cruises)