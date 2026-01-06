Starlux takes delivery of first Airbus A350-1000

SINGAPORE, 7 January 2026: Taiwan’s Starlux Airlines has taken delivery of its first of 18 A350-1000s, becoming the 11th global operator of the largest version of the A350.

The new A350-1000 will join a fleet of 10 A350-900s already in service, deployed on long-haul services from Taipei to Europe and North America, as well as selected destinations within the Asia-Pacific region.

Photo credit: Airbus. Starlux’s first A350-1000.

To mark the arrival of its newest fleet member, the airline has unveiled a new livery that reflects both innovation and identity. The design integrates the airline’s signature visual elements with a carbon-fibre motif, representing the advanced composite materials integral to the aircraft’s construction. The prominent ‘1000’ emblazoned on the fuselage highlights the aircraft’s designation as the largest in-production Airbus model, now serving as the airline’s new flagship.

Starlux currently operates an all-Airbus fleet comprising the A321neo, the A330-900, and the A350-900 aircraft. The new A350-1000 will seamlessly complement the airline’s existing fleet.

The A350’s all-new design incorporates state-of-the-art technologies and aerodynamics, delivering unmatched operational efficiency and passenger comfort. Its new-generation engines and use of lightweight materials enable a 25% reduction in fuel burn, operating costs, and carbon dioxide (CO₂) emissions compared to previous-generation competitor aircraft. The A350 is equipped with a spacious cabin, wide seats, high ceilings and ambient lighting.

The A350 aircraft can operate with up to 50% Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF). Airbus aims to have its arcraft 100% SAF-capable by 2030.

(Source: Airbus)