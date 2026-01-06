SalamAir flies to Damascus

MUSCAT, Oman, 7 January 2026: SalamAir, Oman’s low-cost carrier, has opened ticket sales for its new direct flights between Muscat and Damascus, Syria, scheduled to begin on 2 May 2026.

The airline will operate twice-weekly flights on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

Photo credit: SalamAir.

Damascus is renowned for its historic old city, traditional markets, and rich architectural heritage. It serves as an important hub for commerce, education, and public institutions.

The addition of Damascus aligns with SalamAir’s ongoing network expansion strategy, which focuses on meeting demand for direct, affordable regional travel. The route is designed to serve the Syrian community in Oman while also strengthening connectivity through Muscat, enabling efficient onward access to SalamAir’s wider network.

Commenting on the launch, SalamAir’s Chief Commercial Officer Steven Allen said: “Choosing Damascus to be our next route, and to be the first Omani airline to operate to Syria, reflects our strategic and commercially driven approach to network expansion. This service has been carefully designed to meet clear travel needs between Oman and Syria. By enhancing international air connectivity from our home in Muscat, the Damascus route supports the objectives of Oman Vision 2040, while remaining aligned with our planning framework to ensure sustainable growth, operational reliability, and value for our customers.”

Damascus is the fourth new destination announced in recent weeks, joining Port Sudan, Medan, and Vienna as destinations to be served from Muscat in 2026.

Flights to Damascus are now available for booking on the airline’s website and mobile app, with base fares starting at OMR59.99.

About SalamAir

SalamAir commenced operations in 2017 and currently operates a fleet of 15 Airbus A320/A321 aircraft, with over 80 daily flights to 38 destinations. SalamAir estimates it has flown over 4 million passengers in 2025, a 25% increase from 3.2 million in 2024. In February 2025, SalamAir announced an order for 10 additional aircraft, with deliveries commencing in Q2 2026. It aims to grow its fleet to 25 aircraft by 2028.

(Source: SalamAir)