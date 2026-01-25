Changi traffic hits an all-time high in 2025

SINGAPORE, 26 January 2026: Passenger traffic at Singapore Changi Airport was an all-time high in 2025, with 69.98 million passenger movements recorded, a 3.4% increase compared to 2024.

Aircraft movements, which include landings and take-offs, rose 2.2% year-on-year to 374,000 movements. Airfreight throughput totalled 2.08 million tonnes in 2025, exceeding the previous year by 4.5% and making it one of the best cargo performances in Changi Airport’s history.

Photo credit: Changi Airport Group.

December 2025, with 6.3 million passenger movements, was the busiest month of the year. The busiest day of the year was 20 December 2025 – the Saturday before Christmas – when over 223,000 passengers passed through Changi’s terminals.

China tops Changi’s passenger traffic

Traffic growth in 2025 was broad-based, underpinned by steady travel demand and the air hub’s expanded connectivity. Changi Airport’s top five passenger markets for the year were China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia and India. China remained Changi Airport’s largest traffic market and posted the strongest year-over-year growth, with passenger movements up 12.2%. Vietnam and Japan were also among the fastest-growing markets, rising 9.8% and 7.0% year-on-year, respectively. The busiest routes for the year were Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok, Jakarta, Denpasar (Bali) and Hong Kong.

On the cargo front, growth was seen across all cargo flows – exports, imports and transshipments. This can be attributed to the front-loading of activities in the first three quarters of the year and to strong global semiconductor demand driven by AI, electric vehicles, and cleantech growth. Changi’s top five air cargo markets were China, the US, Australia, Hong Kong and India, with the top three growth markets being China, the US and Taiwan.

Expanding global connectivity

In 2025, Changi Airport achieved a record year of network growth, adding 13 city links to its global footprint.

The new destinations are: Changchun, Harbin, Lanzhou, Yichang, and Zhangjiajie in China;

Labuan Bajo, Padang, and Semarang in Indonesia;

Vienna (Austria);

Vijayawada (India); Kota Bharu (Malaysia);

Ulaanbaatar (Mongolia) and Nha Trang (Vietnam).

Changi Airport also welcomed two new passenger airlines – MIAT Mongolian Airlines and Pelita Air.

A key addition was Ulaanbaatar, establishing Singapore’s first direct connection to Mongolia and further strengthening Changi’s position as a leading gateway in the region. The new routes in China and Southeast Asia also represent Changi Airport’s ongoing efforts to diversify its network in Asia and enhance its competitiveness as a hub.

Cargo expands

Changi Airport also expanded its freighter network in 2025, launching and reinstating key services. New freighter airline JD Airlines began thrice-weekly freighter services between Shenzhen and Singapore. Turkish Cargo reinstated its freighter operations at Changi Airport with a weekly Istanbul–Ho Chi Minh City–Singapore freighter service, further boosting connections to China, Europe and Southeast Asia. Additionally, FedEx Express expanded its network with the launch of non-stop freighter services to Anchorage, providing dedicated capacity on the Singapore–United States of America lane.

Changi Airport Group Chief Executive Officer Yam Kum Weng said: “2025 was a strong year for Changi Airport as an air hub. We recorded our highest-ever passenger traffic, expanded our network with a record number of new city links, and achieved strong air cargo performance amid a volatile global environment.

“As travel demand in Asia grows, Changi is actively seeking to expand its network in the region, including emerging secondary cities which are witnessing rapid economic and promising tourism developments. As we enter 2026, we look forward to creating new opportunities for airlines and businesses. CAG will also continue to enhance the traveller experience through greater innovation to deliver higher efficiency and more seamless operations. Our goal is to ensure that Changi stays at the forefront of aviation, offering travellers exceptional airport experiences while serving as a key gateway to the region.”

As of January 2026, some 100 airlines operate more than 7,300 weekly scheduled flights at Changi Airport, connecting Singapore to over 170 cities in 50 countries and territories worldwide.

(Source: Changi Airport)