TOKYO, Japan, 30 January 2026: Emirates has announced the expansion of its signature Chauffeur-Drive service in Japan, extending the premium ground experience to customers travelling from Narita International Airport from 1 February 2026 and Kansai International Airport from 1 March 2026.

These destinations are added to the existing Chauffeur-Drive service available at Haneda Airport, reinforcing Emirates’ position as the only international airline offering this premium chauffeur-driven service in Japan.

Available to First Class and Business Class customers travelling on eligible Emirates-operated flights, the Chauffeur-Drive service offers a seamless, door-to-door travel experience, providing complimentary private transfers between the airport and a customer’s home, hotel or office.

Emirates’ world-class ground service for premium travellers at Tokyo Narita is rounded out with access to the airline’s lounge in Terminal 2.

Service coverage and key details

Chauffeur-Drive service coverage includes up to 100 driven kilometres per journey, calculated based on the shortest distance between the airport and the customer’s designated pick-up or drop-off location.

Service to Narita International Airport covers the Tokyo 23 wards and most parts of Tokyo, Chiba, Saitama and Kanagawa prefectures.

Service to Kansai International Airport covers Osaka City and most parts of Osaka, Nara, Kyoto and Hyogo prefectures.

Excess mileage beyond the 100-kilometre allowance will be charged at JPY 500 per additional kilometre, with applicable tax/VAT added.

Any excess mileage charges are to be settled directly with the driver, payable in cash (Japanese Yen only) or by credit card.

Customers can arrange their Chauffeur-Drive service in advance through Manage Your Booking on emirates.com, or via the Emirates contact centre 03-6743-4567.

The expansion of Chauffeur-Drive further complements Emirates’ growing presence in Japan, where the airline operates flights to Haneda Airport, Narita International Airport and Kansai International Airport.

For more information on Emirates’ Chauffeur-Drive service, visit: https://www.emirates.com/jp/japanese/experience/chauffeur-drive.

(Source: Your Stories — Emirates)