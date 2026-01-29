TOKYO, Japan, 30 January 2026: Emirates has announced the expansion of its signature Chauffeur-Drive service in Japan, extending the premium ground experience to customers travelling from Narita International Airport from 1 February 2026 and Kansai International Airport from 1 March 2026.
These destinations are added to the existing Chauffeur-Drive service available at Haneda Airport, reinforcing Emirates’ position as the only international airline offering this premium chauffeur-driven service in Japan.
Available to First Class and Business Class customers travelling on eligible Emirates-operated flights, the Chauffeur-Drive service offers a seamless, door-to-door travel experience, providing complimentary private transfers between the airport and a customer’s home, hotel or office.
Emirates’ world-class ground service for premium travellers at Tokyo Narita is rounded out with access to the airline’s lounge in Terminal 2.
Service coverage and key details
- Chauffeur-Drive service coverage includes up to 100 driven kilometres per journey, calculated based on the shortest distance between the airport and the customer’s designated pick-up or drop-off location.
- Service to Narita International Airport covers the Tokyo 23 wards and most parts of Tokyo, Chiba, Saitama and Kanagawa prefectures.
- Service to Kansai International Airport covers Osaka City and most parts of Osaka, Nara, Kyoto and Hyogo prefectures.
- Excess mileage beyond the 100-kilometre allowance will be charged at JPY 500 per additional kilometre, with applicable tax/VAT added.
- Any excess mileage charges are to be settled directly with the driver, payable in cash (Japanese Yen only) or by credit card.
Customers can arrange their Chauffeur-Drive service in advance through Manage Your Booking on emirates.com, or via the Emirates contact centre 03-6743-4567.
The expansion of Chauffeur-Drive further complements Emirates’ growing presence in Japan, where the airline operates flights to Haneda Airport, Narita International Airport and Kansai International Airport.
For more information on Emirates’ Chauffeur-Drive service, visit: https://www.emirates.com/jp/japanese/experience/chauffeur-drive.
(Source: Your Stories — Emirates)