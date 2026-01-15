BANGKOK, 16 January 2026: Dusit International has achieved its strongest development performance to date, recording an all-time high of 24 hotel signings in 2025 and significantly strengthening its global pipeline across key growth markets in Asia, the Middle East, and beyond.

The milestone comes at a time when many hotel groups are reassessing expansion strategies amid rising development costs and shifting investor expectations. For Dusit, the record year reflects a clear and deliberate approach to growth – one grounded in brand clarity, disciplined execution, and the ability to bring projects to market efficiently to create early and sustainable value for owners.

While the signings mark a new high point, Dusit’s development strategy continues to prioritise quality over scale alone. Central to this approach is a growing focus on conversions and brownfield developments, which offer faster timelines and earlier returns compared to traditional greenfield projects, while allowing the group to expand its footprint across diverse markets with agility and control.

This capability was demonstrated in several projects that were signed and opened in 2025, including Dusit Hotel AG Park, Chengdu, China; dusitD2 Feydhoo Maldives; and Tantawan Tented Camp, Chiang Rai, Thailand. Each reflects Dusit’s ability to execute at speed while maintaining brand standards and delivering distinctive guest experiences aligned with local context.

At the same time, Dusit’s evolving brand architecture has played a key role in supporting international growth. The recent introduction of Devarana – Dusit Retreats, Dusit Collection, and Dusit Hotels has expanded the group’s reach across wellness-led luxury, character-driven high-end stays, and the upper-upscale segment, respectively, allowing Dusit to respond more precisely to the needs of travellers and development partners.

A year of firsts

In Indonesia, the 2025 signing of Kaliwatu Villas & Residences – Dusit Collection, a boutique luxury retreat in Labuan Bajo, the gateway to Komodo National Park, marked Dusit’s first hotel signing in the country.

In Japan, Dusit built on the success of Dusit Thani Kyoto and ASAI Kyoto Shijo with the signing of its first Dusit Collection property in the country: WE Hotel – Dusit Collection, an intimate lakeside retreat with 55 rooms and three private villas on the shores of Lake Toya in Hokkaido.

India also emerged as a major growth market in 2025, with six new properties signed across the Dusit Collection and Dusit Princess brands. The signings span a diverse mix of destinations, from the Himalayan retreats of Solang and Kasol to key urban centres including Kolkata, Raipur, and Bhiwadi, reflecting Dusit’s ambition to build scale across both leisure-led and city markets in the country.

The Maldives also remained a key focus, with the signing of Devarana – Dusit Retreat Maldives building on recent momentum in the market, including the signing and opening of dusitD2 Feydhoo Maldives and the ongoing success of Dusit Thani Maldives. The luxury retreat will reinforce Dusit’s long-term commitment to the country and serve as a flagship wellness destination, fully integrating the group’s Devarana Wellness concept.

In the Middle East, Dusit continued to expand its regional presence with the signing of Dusit Hotel Al Ahsa, located within the UNESCO-listed Al Ahsa Oasis, Saudi Arabia.

Dusit’s expansion in the Philippines continued with the signing of ASAI Camaya Coast, a 150-key lifestyle resort hotel at the heart of the 2,000-hectare Camaya Coast destination development in Mariveles, Bataan, alongside Dusit Hotel Greenhills Manila, which will feature 200 guest rooms and world-class facilities across the top ten floors of the 50-storey Primex Tower in San Juan City, Metro Manila.

In Thailand, the signing of Dusit Suites Sriracha and the subsequent opening of Tantawan Tented Camp in Chiang Rai further diversified the domestic portfolio. The latter also reflects Dusit’s group-wide sustainability framework, Tree of Life, through its community-based approach and integration of low-impact design, locally rooted experiences, and measurable social impact.

Dusit also marked its planned return to Myanmar with the signing of the legendary The Strand Hotel – Dusit Collection, Yangon, alongside the lifestyle-led ASAI Yangon, reinforcing its long-term confidence in the market.

Together, these signings have brought Dusit’s active development pipeline to more than 50 properties worldwide, all scheduled to open within the next five years.

Openings on the horizon

Building on the momentum of 2025, Dusit is positioning the group for what could become one of its strongest years of openings in 2026, spanning Asia, the Middle East, and selected emerging markets. Collectively, projects scheduled to open this year are expected to add more than 1,400 rooms to Dusit’s global portfolio.

As with all large-scale development programmes, the timing and sequencing of openings will remain subject to market conditions, regulatory processes, construction readiness, and broader geopolitical considerations in each destination.

Among the projects advancing toward opening during the year are WE Hotel – Dusit Collection, Lake Toya, Japan, alongside The Strand Hotel, Dusit Collection, Yangon, ASAI Yangon, and the phase-one opening of Dusit Princess Al Majma’ah, Riyadh, the group’s first operational hotel in Saudi Arabia.

In Malaysia, building on the momentum of Dusit Princess Melaka, Dusit is advancing plans for ASAI Gamuda Cove, a 280-key lifestyle hotel within a large-scale, eco-focused development near Kuala Lumpur.

Dusit also anticipates further expansion in the Philippines, with Dusit Hotel Greenhills Manila and several Dusit Princess properties across Cebu City, Boracay, and Lipa (Batangas) progressing through development.

Alongside this, ongoing development at Dusit Central Park – a landmark mixed-use project in Bangkok comprising the reimagined Dusit Thani Bangkok, ultra-luxury branded residences, premium office space, a high-end retail centre, and the city’s largest rooftop park – demonstrates Dusit’s ability to deliver complex, integrated developments at scale.

Chanin Donavanik, Group Chief Executive Officer, Dusit International.

“The momentum achieved in 2025 reflects the strength of Dusit’s long-term strategy and the clarity of our direction as a group,” said Chanin Donavanik, Group Chief Executive Officer, Dusit International. “Our priority has been to build a high-quality, well-balanced portfolio that can perform across market cycles, supported by strong brands and a deep understanding of the destinations we serve. In 2026, we remain focused on disciplined execution and sustainable growth, while staying mindful of the broader economic and geopolitical environment.”

Dusit International, Vice President – Development (Global), Siradej Donavanik said: “Our development strategy has never been about growth for growth’s sake. It is about identifying the right assets, in the right locations, and applying the right brand, operational expertise, and long-term vision to unlock their full potential. Whether through new-builds, conversions, or thoughtfully integrated mixed-use developments that combine hotels and branded residences, our focus is on alignment – between the asset, the market, and the brand – supported by disciplined execution and a clear pathway to sustainable performance. This is how we create long-term value for our partners and deliver experiences that are true to what Dusit stands for.”

Dusit’s global portfolio now comprises 296 properties across 18 countries, including 58 hotels and resorts and 238 luxury villa rentals. The company’s nine brands span the lodging spectrum from affordable lifestyle to bespoke luxury, including Devarana – Dusit Retreats (Wellness Luxury), Dusit Thani (Bespoke Luxury), Dusit Collection (Character Luxury), Dusit Hotels (Upper Upscale), dusitD2 (Lifestyle Upscale), Dusit Princess (Upper Midscale), ASAI Hotels (Lifestyle Midscale), and Dusit Suites (Lifestyle Long Stay).

(Source: Your Stories — Dusit International)