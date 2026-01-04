Scoot adds flights to Chiang Rai

CHIANG RAI, 5 January 2026: Chiang Rai welcomed Scoot’s direct flight from Singapore on New Year’s Day, the first international scheduled service to land at this far north Thai city since the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020.

Serving the route five times weekly using an Embraer E190-E2 aircraft with 112 seats, TR670 departed Singapore Changi Airport on 1 January 1, 2026. It landed at Mae Fah Luang-Chiang Rai International Airport with a high load factor of 94%, the airline reported.

Photo credit: Scoot. Welcome reception at Chiang Rai.

Scoot is currently the only airline offering a direct connection between Singapore and Chiang Rai, re-establishing a link that had been vacant since 2020. AirAsia attempted to establish a direct route between the two cities but discontinued the service after a brief period between January 2019 and March 2020.

Scoot’s direct three-hour and 10-minute flight eliminates the need for a lengthy layover in Bangkok between connecting flights, which can take up the entire day before travellers reach their destination.

To support the launch, TAT’s marketing department in Bangkok is running joint marketing campaigns, including hosted trips for Singaporean influencers and travel agents to showcase attractions such as the White Temple (Wat Rong Khun), Doi Tung, Singha Park and local tea and coffee plantations.

Flights are scheduled from Singapore on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, with two weekly departures from Changi at 0550 and three at 1640.

Round-trip fares quoted on Kayak start at USD267 for travel in mid-February.

Flight Schedule

TR660 departs Singapore (SIN) at 0550 and arrives in Chiang Rai at 0800. (Tuesday and Saturday).

TR661 departs Chiang Rai (CEI) at 0835 and arrives in Singapore (SIN) at 1255.

TR670 departs Singapore (SIN) at 1640 and arrives in Chiang Rai (CEI) at 1850. (Monday, Thursday and Friday).

TR671 departs Chiang Rai (CEI) at 1925 and arrives in Singapore (CEI) at 2345.

(Source: Scoot and TTRW)