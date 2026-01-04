AirBorneo embarks on a new flight path

KUCHING, 5 January 2026: The Sarawak government has officially confirmed that AirBorneo (formerly MASwings) has assumed full legal and operational responsibility effective 1 January 2026.

The state’s UKAS news unit reported that the Minister for Transport, Sarawak, Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin, issued a statement emphasising “a phased transition and a commitment to maintaining existing services.”

Photo credit: AirBorneo.

While the legal transfer occurred on New Year’s Day, the official inaugural flights under the AirBorneo livery took place on 2 January 2026. The first flights departed from Kuching International Airport to Mukah (0825 and Tanjung Manis (0845).

AirBorneo will operate with a “dual mandate”, providing essential Rural Air Services (RAS) (subsidised by the federal government) while eventually expanding its role to become a commercial regional airline.

The Sarawak government also assured travellers that ticket prices and routes served by MASwings would remain unchanged to avoid disrupting communities that rely on these “lifeline” routes, according to the UKAS report.

It will take around six months to rebrand aircraft and support facilities to the new identity, AirBorneo. The state aims to introduce jet aircraft operations by the third quarter or end of 2026, pending regulatory approvals. International routes are planned for later in the year, including Singapore and Jeju Island, South Korea.

Dato Sri Lee said the Sarawak Government’s decision to establish AirBorneo reflects a development-driven approach, as aviation is known to generate strong multiplier effects through job creation, tourism growth and higher-value economic activities.

AirBorneo is different from other airlines. We operate on two aspects. One is the rural air services under public service obligation agreements, and the other is the commercial airline segment. All these aspects will be studied professionally to ensure sustainability in the long run,” he said.

Malaysia Aviation Group entered into a Sale and Purchase Agreement (SPA) with the Sarawak Government on 12 February 2025, leading up to AirBorneo assuming full legal and operational responsibility for all services previously operated by MASwings starting on 1 January 2026.

This includes flight operations, customer service and the management of all passenger-related matters.

Established on 1 October 2007, MASwings was East Malaysia’s first dedicated commuter airline, created to address the air travel needs of Sabah, Sarawak and the Federal Territory of Labuan. The airline began operations with a fleet of four 50-seat Fokker 50 aircraft and four 19-seat Twin Otter aircraft, serving 22 destinations across the region. In 2009, the Fokker 50 fleet was progressively phased out and replaced with ATR 72-500 aircraft, enhancing operational efficiency, network reliability and the overall passenger experience.

Over its operational history, MASwings has operated over 430,000 flights and carried more than 19 million passengers across its network.

(Source: UKAS and MAG)