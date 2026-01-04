STB suspends Sunshine Tours & Travel

SINGAPORE, 5 January 2026: Singapore Tourism Board has suspended Sunshine Tours & Travel Pte Ltd’s travel agency licence (03583) from conducting travel agent activities with effect from 31 December 2025, in accordance with the Travel Agents Act 1975.

The STB statement noted that the suspension was due to the company’s failure to submit its Audited Statement of Accounts (AA) and Annual Business Profile Returns (ABPR). Under the Travel Agents Regulations 2017, licensees must submit these documents within six months after the close of their financial year.

Photo credit: TRUST.

The suspensions will remain in effect until the documentation is submitted or for up to six months, whichever is earlier. During the suspension period, Sunshine Tours & Travel must fulfil its existing obligations to customers but may not accept new travel bookings.

STB said it “takes a serious view against errant travel agents and will not hesitate to take necessary actions to protect the reputation of Singapore’s travel industry. Any travel agent accepting new bookings during the suspension period will face enforcement action.”

For the most up-to-date list of licensed travel agents in Singapore, visit the Travel Related Users’ System (“TRUST”) website, TRUST.

(Source: STB)