Royal Garden brand expands in HK

SINGAPORE, 9 January 2026: Hong Kong’s Royal Garden hotel brand is expanding for the first time in 44 years with the opening of The Royal Garden Kowloon East in Tseung Kwan O in January 2026.

The 366-room urban resort is a restyled transformation of the former Crowne Plaza Kowloon East. As the developer that first created The Royal Garden in Tsim Sha Tsui in 1981, Sun Hung Kai Properties has reimagined the property for a new era while preserving its signature quiet elegance.

Photo credit: Royal Garden Kowloon East.

This serene escape from the city’s hectic pace features seven exclusive villas with private gardens, tailored for families, couples, and nature enthusiasts, and pet-friendly.

Dining will be elevated with the launch of Ponentino, which is inspired by The Royal Garden’s original and award-winning Sabatini Ristorante Italiano. Scheduled to open in July 2026, on the highest floor of the hotel, Ponentino will extend onto a spacious outdoor terrace, offering breathtaking views of Tseung Kwan O’s natural beauty, particularly at sunset.

“This contemporary urban resort offers a redefined hospitality experience that caters to the evolving needs of modern travellers while retaining the essence of The Royal Garden legacy,” says General Manager Johnny Cheung. “The Royal Garden Kowloon East represents an exciting milestone for Sun Hung Kai Properties and will be an exciting new addition to Hong Kong’s hospitality scene.”

The Royal Garden Kowloon East will be unveiled in three phases in 2026. Guest rooms and suites this month; exclusive villas and family-focused amenities in March; and the final phase concluding in July with the grand opening of Ponentino.

Opening rate

Book directly at the hotel’s website using the promo code RGKE to receive 25% off, plus up to two complimentary breakfasts per room, daily. This limited-time offer is valid for bookings made until 31 March 2026.

(Source: Royal Garden Kowloon East)