KUCHING, 28 January 2026: In welcoming the Year of the Fire Horse, the Sarawak Tourism Board (STB) presents its 2026 limited-edition Chinese New Year ang pao, marking the eighth edition of its annual festive ang pao tradition.

The 2026 design is centred on the seahorse — a symbol of calm strength, balance, and Sarawak’s enduring bond with nature.

Sarawak Tourism Board ushers in the Year of the Fire Horse with its eighth annual limited-edition ang pao collection.

The Fire Horse is traditionally associated with enthusiasm, speed, and bold forward movement, shaping a year defined by action, exploration, and confidence. Set against this energetic spirit, the seahorse represents steadiness and harmony — a gentle yet resilient presence that reflects Sarawak’s approach to leadership and progress: moving boldly while remaining grounded and connected to place.

As the official mascot of Miri, the seahorse celebrates the city’s maritime heritage and coastal identity, highlighting Sarawak’s diverse landscapes, from rainforests and rivers to the open sea. Its inclusion underscores STB’s commitment to telling place-based stories that reflect the state’s unique character and lived environment.

“The Year of the Fire Horse is about courage, momentum, and taking the lead,” said Dr Sharzede Datu Hj Salleh Askor, Chief Executive Officer of STB. “By pairing this energy with the seahorse, we reflect Sarawak’s tourism philosophy — leading with confidence while staying balanced, respectful of nature, and true to our identity.”

Now in its eighth year, STB’s Chinese New Year ang pao series continues to serve as a creative platform to celebrate Sarawak’s values, places, and stories through meaningful design.

This year’s edition reflects Sarawak’s position as a destination that sets its own pace and direction. As Malaysia marks Visit Malaysia Year 2026, Sarawak continues to lead with distinctive experiences that are authentic and rooted in sustainability, reinforcing its role as the Gateway to Borneo.

The limited-edition ang pao will be available for collection from 23 January 2026 onwards, while stocks last, at Sarawak Visitors Information Centres in Kuching, Miri, and Sibu.

As the Fire Horse ushers in a year of bold movement and exploration, Sarawak invites visitors to discover journeys shaped by confidence, culture, and a deep connection to nature.

For more information on Sarawak, visit: Sarawak Tourism Board.

(Source: Your Stories — Sarawak Tourism Board)