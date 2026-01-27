BANGKOK, 28 January 2026: Centara Hotels & Resorts, Thailand’s leading hotel operator, is set to expand its presence in Japan with the upcoming opening of Centara Life Namba Hotel Osaka in Q2 2026, marking the group’s second hotel in Japan following the successful debut of Centara Grand Hotel Osaka in 2023.

To celebrate the launch, Centara is introducing a limited-time, members-only opening offer designed for modern travellers who want to experience the city from its most vibrant neighbourhood.

From now until 31 May 2026, CentaraThe1 members booking stays from 1 May 2026 to 31 August 2026 can enjoy the “Live the City” launch offer featuring an enhanced 25% member discount on The Place to Be and Flexible rates, plus triple CentaraThe1 points for every booking, allowing guests to maximise their benefits while discovering the hotel’s contemporary comfort and prime location. New members can sign up for free at www.centarathe1.com to unlock these exclusive benefits.

Centara Life Namba Hotel Osaka offers convenient access to many of the city’s iconic sights and experiences, from the vibrant atmosphere of Dotonbori to the fresh flavours of Kuromon Market and the shopping streets of Shinsaibashi.

To discover more about Centara Life Namba Hotel Osaka and take advantage of this special opening offer, please visit Centara Life Namba Hotel Osaka Opening Offer.

(Source: Your Stories — Centara Hotels & Resorts)