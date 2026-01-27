MATTA Summit builds TRUST

KUALA LUMPUR, 28 January 2026: The Malaysian Association of Tour and Travel Agents (MATTA) held its first-ever MATTA Membership Summit 2026 at the Sunway Putra Hotel, Kuala Lumpur, last week.

The summit attracted members from across the country to discuss and collaborate on the direction Malaysia’s travel and tourism industry should take in the future.

Photo credit: MATTA

The summit marked a significant milestone in MATTA’s ongoing efforts to strengthen engagement between the public and private sectors for the Visit Malaysia 2026 campaign, while enabling open, constructive exchanges among industry players, policymakers, and MATTA leadership.

Tagged “Leadership, Challenges & the Future of Malaysia’s Travel Industry,” the MATTA Membership Summit 2026 underscored MATTA’s role as a facilitator and advocate for its members. The timely summit ensures that industry viewpoints and feedback remain central to national tourism planning and execution as Malaysia enters a critical juncture for the future development and growth of the tourism industry.

“Leadership in MATTA reflects the responsibility and direction of the industry when it matters most in today’s challenging times. Over the years, MATTA has earned its place as an industry leader through consistency, advocacy and action. But leadership doesn’t sit with MATTA leadership alone. By being part of MATTA, our members are leaders, contributing collectively to a stronger, more resilient industry,” said MATTA President Nigel Wong.

At the heart of MATTA’s leadership is TRUST. Trust that MATTA remains relevant to the industry, trust that MATTA speaks up on matters that matter, and trust that MATTA delivers real value to its members. This trust carries responsibility. A key focus during the summit was the introduction of TRUST: Powered by MATTA, the initiative drives confidence, accountability, and professional standards within the industry ecosystem.

TRUST serves as MATTA’s commitment to supporting a safe, professional and sustainable tourism industry in collaboration with government agencies and industry stakeholders. It promotes responsible reporting, informed information sharing, and greater transparency while complementing existing enforcement efforts. By promoting awareness, accountability, and collaboration between the public and private sectors, TRUST provides a practical framework that reinforces responsible industry practices without duplicating regulatory functions.

The TRUST initiative plays a vital role in reinforcing this confidence by supporting efforts to address illegal and non-compliant activities, strengthening the value and credibility of licensed travel agents and tour operators, and safeguarding Malaysia’s reputation as a safe and trusted destination.

“The summit is about listening. Our members are navigating real and pressing challenges, including rising costs, talent constraints, digital transformation, changing traveller expectations, and regulatory complexities. These are not abstract issues; they affect daily operations and business sustainability. That is why platforms like this Summit matter. They allow MATTA to hear directly from members, to understand what is happening on the ground, and to ensure our engagement with policymakers and industry stakeholders is guided by real experience,” said MATTA Membership Summit 2026 Chairman Chong Yu Ken.

The MATTA Membership Summit also reinforced the importance of collaboration in addressing enforcement, industry compliance, digital transformation, and sustainable tourism growth. In this context, MATTA reaffirmed its full support for MOTAC’s call for the return of full regulatory powers over tour vehicles. MATTA recognises MOTAC’s deep understanding of the tourism ecosystem, operational realities and stakeholder needs, and believes that centralising regulatory authority under MOTAC will enable more consistent policies, more vigorous enforcement, enhanced safety standards and improved service quality for tourists. This move will further strengthen industry governance, enhance coordination with tourism players and support the sustainable growth of Malaysia’s tourism sector.

(Source: MATTA)