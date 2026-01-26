KUCHING, 27 January 2026: Building on its recent Guinness World Records achievement and accelerating momentum towards Visit Malaysia 2026, Sarawak delivered a high-impact presence at the MATKA Travel Fair 2026, Northern Europe’s largest travel trade and consumer exhibition, positioning the destination firmly within the Nordic long-haul travel market.

Held from 15 to 18 January 2026 at the Helsinki Expo and Convention Centre, Sarawak’s participation formed a key pillar of the Sarawak Tourism Board’s (STB) European and Nordic market strategy, supporting Malaysia’s national tourism ambition of welcoming 43 million visitor arrivals in 2026, with particular emphasis on high-value long-haul markets such as Europe.

Sarawak delegates engaged with visitors at the MATKA Travel Fair 2026 in Helsinki, Finland. The Sarawak destination booth served as a high-engagement platform, providing Nordic travellers and trade partners with information on the region’s strengths in eco-tourism, nature-based adventures, and indigenous culture.

“Our continuous presence at MATKA Travel Fair 2026 shows the importance of this market,” said Dr Sharzede Datu Haji Salleh Askor, Chief Executive Officer of Sarawak Tourism Board.

“As Malaysia works towards its Visit Malaysia 2026 target of 43 million visitor arrivals, Sarawak is committed to playing a meaningful and differentiated role in that journey. The Nordic market values authenticity, sustainability, and meaningful travel, and Sarawak offers all three at scale.”

STB’s participation at MATKA Travel Fair 2026 reflects Sarawak’s commitment to contributing to Malaysia’s national tourism goals by strengthening engagement in high-yield European and Nordic markets, particularly at the start of 2026. This momentum builds on encouraging recovery trends, with Nordic visitor arrivals to Sarawak growing by nearly 30% from January to December 2025, reflecting renewed demand and increasing confidence in long-haul travel to the destination.

As one of Malaysia’s most distinctive destinations, Sarawak’s participation at the region’s largest travel exhibition went beyond destination promotion. Through immersive cultural showcases, targeted trade engagements and sustainability-led storytelling, Sarawak reinforced its readiness to welcome discerning long-haul travellers seeking nature, culture, and purpose-driven experiences. This sustained presence in the Nordic region reflects STB’s long-term market development approach, which prioritises relationship-building, trade readiness, and alignment with evolving traveller values.

A significant audience gathered to watch a traditional sape performance at the MATKA Travel Fair 2026 in Helsinki. The strong turnout underscored the Nordic market’s interest in authentic and meaningful cultural experiences, as showcased by Sarawak.

Over the four-day fair, Sarawak’s destination promotion booth served as a high-engagement platform for Nordic travel agents, tour operators, media representatives, and influencers.

Structured business meetings and destination briefings generated new trade contacts and qualified leads, strengthening Sarawak’s pipeline for post-event follow-up and conversion.

Destination presentations focused on Sarawak’s strengths in eco-tourism, nature-based adventures, indigenous culture, and community-based tourism, aligning firmly with the Nordic travellers’ preference for responsible, immersive, and low-impact travel experiences.

Cultural storytelling emerged as one of Sarawak’s most compelling engagement tools at the MATKA Travel Fair 2026. On-stage sape music and traditional dance performances drew a strong audience

interest, while hands-on bead-making workshops at the MATKA Experience Zone offered visitors a direct and personal connection to Sarawak’s living heritage.

Sarawak’s impactful presence at MATKA Travel Fair 2026 reinforces its growing visibility in the Nordic region at a pivotal moment for Malaysia’s tourism sector. By combining record-breaking global recognition, authentic cultural storytelling, and strategic market engagement, Sarawak continues to strengthen its position as a compelling long-haul destination during Visit Malaysia Year 2026.

For more information on Sarawak, visit: Sarawak Tourism Board.

(Source: Your Stories — Sarawak Tourism Board)