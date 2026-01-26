PATTAYA, 27 January 2026: The Royal Cliff Hotels Group team, led by Panga Vathanakul, Managing Director, recently visited the Pattaya Redemptorist School for the Blind to present a donation and share a meaningful end-of-year celebration with the students and teachers.

The visit aimed to spread joy, warmth, and encouragement through both personal interaction and a specially prepared meal. Royal Cliff’s award-winning culinary team created a selection of all-time favourite dishes, including American fried rice, grilled chicken, Thai papaya salad, and Royal Cliff’s signature banana in coconut milk. The thoughtful gesture brought smiles to the children and teachers, creating a warm and joyful year-end celebration.

An awareness-building activity was also organised for Royal Cliff team members, during which staff participated in a brief, guided exercise to better understand the everyday challenges faced by people with visual impairments. The activity encouraged appreciation for students’ resilience and abilities while reinforcing the importance of inclusivity and respect.

Children’s welfare and community health remain among Royal Cliff Hotels Group’s key priorities. The Group actively supports society through various initiatives, such as providing scholarships, donating educational materials, and contributing to projects for schools, hospitals, and welfare centres. Royal Cliff firmly believes that by supporting education and wellbeing, young people can grow into responsible individuals and become a positive inspiration to others.

Pattaya Redemptorist School for the Blind has played a vital role in providing education for blind and visually impaired children, empowering them to become independent members of society. The school offers three years of kindergarten education, followed by junior and secondary schooling. Students may then continue their Grades 10–12 at the Pattaya Redemptorist Vocational School for the Blind, which provides essential vocational and life skills training. Upon completing their education, students are recruited by Royal Cliff management to join the hotel team.

