BANGKOK, 29 January 2026: Building on three consecutive years of presence in Thailand’s travel marketplace, Sarawak Tourism Board (STB) continued its engagement at the Thai International Travel Fair (TITF) Bangkok 2026, held from 22 to 25 January 2026 at the Queen’s Park Sirikit National Convention Centre (QSNCC), reinforcing Sarawak’s long-term commitment to the Thailand market in support of Visit Malaysia Year 2026.

Thailand continues to show positive year-on-year growth for Sarawak, reflecting the effectiveness of sustained engagement and collaborative promotional efforts. Visitor arrivals in 2025 exceeded those of the previous year, reinforcing Thailand’s role as a growing market within Sarawak’s ASEAN outreach.

From right: H.E. Datuk Wan Zaidi Wan Abdullah, Ambassador of Malaysia to the Kingdom of Thailand, and YB Datuk Razali bin Idris, Terengganu State Chairman of Tourism and Arts, at the Sarawak booth during TITF Bangkok 2026.

“Thailand is a market where Sarawak has built sustained visibility and trust through long-term engagement,” said Dr Sharzede Datu Haji Salleh Askor, Chief Executive Officer of Sarawak Tourism Board. “Our presence at TITF Bangkok 2026 reflects our focus on deepening trade collaboration, strengthening Sarawak’s role as Malaysia’s Gateway to Borneo, and translating market confidence into measurable visitor growth as part of Visit Malaysia Year 2026.”

As part of the Malaysia Pavilion led by Tourism Malaysia, Sarawak’s presence at TITF Bangkok 2026 directly supported Malaysia’s national tourism promotion efforts and aligned with Tourism Malaysia’s efforts.

Malaysia’s projected target of 43 million visitor arrivals for Visit Malaysia Year 2026. The engagement also forms part of Sarawak’s EDGE Strategy, specifically under Elevate to enhance international destination awareness, and Diversify to strengthen Thailand as an emerging market in ASEAN, complementing Sarawak’s traditional source markets of Indonesia and Singapore.

TITF Bangkok 2026 marks the Sarawak Tourism Board’s third participation at the Thai International Travel Fair, following previous engagements in Bangkok (2024) and Chiang Mai (2025). This sustained presence reflects a deliberate, long-term strategy to build destination recognition, trade confidence, and consumer familiarity in the Thai market.

Throughout the four-day fair, STB promoted Sarawak’s tourism offerings across culture, nature, and experiential travel, engaging Thai consumers seeking regional and international travel inspiration.

The Board also conducted networking and discussions with Thai travel agents, tour operators, airline partners, and industry stakeholders, laying the groundwork for future collaborations, improved air connectivity, promotional initiatives, and familiarisation programmes.

Sarawak’s continued presence at TITF reflects a broader strategy of consistent, multi-year market engagement, reinforcing destination visibility through repetition, trust-building, and sustained messaging rather than one-off participation.

As Visit Malaysia Year 2026 unfolds, Sarawak remains committed to playing a meaningful role within the national tourism narrative, positioning itself not only as a destination to visit, but as Malaysia’s Gateway to Borneo, offering immersive experiences rooted in culture, nature and authentic connection.

For more information on Sarawak, visit: Sarawak Tourism Board.

(Source: Your Stories — Sarawak Tourism Board)