ASEANTA declares tourism award winners

CEBU, 29 January 2026: The 45th ASEAN Tourism Forum (ATF) officially opened on Wednesday, 28 January in Cebu, Philippines, positioning the region firmly at the forefront of global tourism dialogue, as National Tourism

Organisations (NTOs) convened for high-level meetings and ministerial-level discussions as part of the week-long programme.

More than 1,000 delegates are participating in over 30 meetings, business sessions, educational forums, and networking events, including ATF TRAVEX, the forum’s three-day travel trade show, which concludes on Friday when the flag to host ATF 2027 passes to Singapore.

Designed to maximise productivity and commercial outcomes, ATF TRAVEX 2026 enables exhibitors and buyers to pre-schedule up to 100% of their business appointments ahead of arrival.

This year’s TRAVEX has attracted buyers from 50 countries and territories worldwide to the exhibition venue at the newly opened Mactan Expo Centre in Cebu.

The TRAVEX opening ceremony kicked off with Filipino cultural performances followed by an official walk-through of the exhibition hall led by senior government officials and ASEAN representatives, formally marking the opening of ATF TRAVEX 2026.

For the 1,000-plus delegates attending ATF 2026, the highlight remains the annual presentation of awards at the 35th ASEANTA Tourism Awards of Excellence, held on Tuesday, 27 January 2026.

The ASEANTA Tourism Awards recognise initiatives that set the benchmarks for excellence, innovation, sustainability, and collaboration across Southeast Asia.

35th ASEANTA Tourism Awards of Excellence – Winners

● Best ASEAN Convention Centre: SMX Convention Centre, Philippines

● Best ASEAN Cultural Preservation Effort Award: Borneo Nature Tours Malaysia

● Best ASEAN Eco-Lodge: Borneo Nature Tours, Malaysia

● Best ASEAN Hotel Package: Lotus Desaru Beach Resort & Spa, Malaysia

● Best ASEAN Marketing & Promotional Programme: AirAsia MOVE, Malaysia

● Best ASEAN New Tourism Attraction Award: Enchanted Kingdom Inc, Philippines

● Best ASEAN Sustainability Program: Sudamala Resorts, Indonesia

● Best ASEAN Tour Operator: CSL Travel & Tours, Cambodia

● Best ASEAN Travel Article: Shroff Travel, Philippines

ATF 2026 also featured a comprehensive programme of official functions, including a hosted lunch by Tourism Malaysia on Wednesday, 28 January 2026, at Dusit Thani Mactan Cebu Resort and on Thursday, 29 January, the reception and dinner hosted by Singapore Tourism Board as the host destination for ATF 2027.

Singapore Tourism Board

(Source: ASEANTA)