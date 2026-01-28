DUBAI, UAE, 29 January 2026: Emirates Skywards has partnered with the UK’s favourite airline, Jet2.com, to offer members flight rewards to more than 75 destinations across the leading leisure airline’s network. The award-winning loyalty programme of Emirates and flydubai continues to expand its portfolio in the UK to offer its four million members more opportunities, rewards and travel choices.

Emirates Skywards, Divisional Senior Vice President Dr Nejib Ben Khedher said: “The UK is one of our top markets, and we’re pleased to expand our portfolio to offer millions of members a chance to redeem flight rewards on popular holiday destinations served by Jet2.com. In addition to flight tickets, members can also redeem Miles for meals, extra baggage allowance, preferred seat selection, and more – making it possible to enjoy the perfect start to a holiday, fully covered by Skywards Miles. We’re always looking for new ways to expand our offerings and provide members with the best value, choice, and rewards a loyalty programme can offer.”

Starting from 8,000 Skywards Miles

Starting from 8,000 Skywards Miles, including all fees, members can now enjoy convenient redemption options to popular leisure destinations served by Jet2.com. The UK’s third largest airline operates from 14 airport bases, including London Gatwick from March 2026, to destinations across Europe, the Mediterranean, North Africa and the Canary Islands.

To illustrate the benefits of this new partnership:

Emirates Skywards members can travel from London to Sydney via Dubai on a round-trip Premium Economy Flex Plus ticket and earn 18,000 Miles, which can then be fully redeemed for a Jet2.com round-trip flight ticket from London Stansted to Majorca, Spain.

Emirates Skywards members can also book two round-trip flights with Emirates from Manchester to Dubai in Business Class Flex and earn 21,000 Miles, which can then be fully redeemed for a Jet2.com round-trip flight ticket from Manchester to Salzburg, Austria, for a ski trip.

For more information, visit emirates.com/skywards.

(Source: Your Stories — Emirates)