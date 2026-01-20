Cebu Pacific offers fly & Stay deals

CEBU, 21 January 2026: Cebu Pacific launches a limited-time Fly & Stay offer, in partnership with the Philippines Department of Tourism (DOT) and the Hotel Resort and Restaurant Association of Cebu Inc. (HRRACI).

It’s part of the airline’s “Happy Starts in Cebu” campaign initiative, encouraging travellers to begin their Philippine journey in Cebu.

Photo credit: Cebu Pacific. Exclusive travel deals at the Cebu gateway.

As the exclusive airline partner, CEB is offering discounted fares from Japan, Korea, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam and Hong Kong to Cebu, until 31 January 2026. The travel period runs from 1 February to 31 July 31, 2026.

The seat sale supports the DOT’s “Visit Cebu” campaign launched in December last year, marking the first-of-its-kind partnership between DOT and CEB to put Cebu on the map for 2026 travels.

Guests booking CEB’s direct international flights to Cebu are eligible to purchase a two-night stay with breakfast for two, with the bonus of the third night free with breakfast, at participating Cebu hotels and resorts. The offer is available for purchase until 31 January 2026, for stays from 1 February to 30 August 2026.

The 2 + 1 offer is subject to availability and applies only to accredited participating properties listed below:

(Source: Cebu Pacific)