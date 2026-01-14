DUBAI, 15 January 2026: Emirates will launch a daily flight between Dubai and Helsinki, Finland, from 1 October 2026, expanding its footprint in the Nordics.

The new service introduces a direct link between Finland and the UAE, unlocking expanded opportunities for both international leisure and corporate travellers. Served by Emirates’ A350s, the year-round flights will deliver the latest products and a highly acclaimed premium economy cabin on the route to the Finnish capital.

Emirates flight EK167 will depart Dubai at 0845h, arriving in Helsinki at 14:55; the return flight, EK168, will depart Helsinki at 1645, landing in Dubai at 0020 the following day.

The flight schedule has been optimised to ensure smooth onward connections, providing convenient access to and from key destinations across Southeast Asia, including Bangkok, Phuket, Bali, Kuala Lumpur, Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, and Singapore.

Emirates’ Deputy President and Chief Commercial Officer Adnan Kazim said: “The Dubai-Helsinki route is an exciting expansion on our global network. There is already strong demand between Helsinki and Dubai, with travellers connecting through our other Nordic gateways. Introducing direct, year-round connectivity is a natural next step, making the flight seamless and non-stop while offering more premium travel options to the market. In addition to better serving current demand, we see potential to attract travellers who may have previously opted for alternative connections, growing the overall market and creating opportunities for more people to discover the destinations have to offer.”

Tourism remains a key pillar of the country’s economy, with Visit Finland reporting 5 million international tourists in recent years. Emirates’ new route will provide connectivity from over 150 points across its global network, including key hubs in Australia, Africa, Asia, and the Middle East, where demand for convenient, comfortable travel to Helsinki continues to grow.

The Dubai-Helsinki route will be served by the Emirates A350, the latest aircraft type to join the airline’s all-widebody fleet. The A350 is the most fuel-efficient large widebody aircraft in commercial service today and also offers the quietest twin-aisle cabin.

Accommodating 298 passengers in three spacious cabins — business, premium economy, and economy — the A350 presents Emirates’ world-class product and service to Finland. Passengers can dine on regionally inspired multi-course menus developed by a team of award-winning chefs, complemented by a wide selection of premium beverages, while tuning in to over 6,500 channels of global entertainment in various languages on ice, Emirates’ award-winning inflight entertainment system.

Tickets can be booked now on emirates.com or via travel agents.

