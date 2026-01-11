Malaysia Airlines resumes flights to Chengdu

KUALA LUMPUR, 12 January 2026: Malaysia Airlines has resumed flights from its home base in Kuala Lumpur to Chengdu, reinforcing its commitment to the Greater China market and strengthening connectivity between Malaysia and Western China.

The inaugural MH526 flight departed Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KUL) Terminal 1 to Chengdu Tianfu International Airport (TFU) on 9 January 2026 and achieved an impressive load factor of 91% on its outbound leg.

Photo credit: Malaysia Airlines.

The event was attended by representatives from Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG), including Sagar Sanjay Dighe, Chief Executive Officer of MAG Culinary Solutions; Dersenish Aresandiran, Chief Commercial Officer of Airline Business; and Ibrahim Mohd Salleh, Chief Operating Officer of AeroDarat Services, marking a celebratory and memorable send-off for the new route.

With the addition of Chengdu, Malaysia Airlines now serves seven destinations across Greater China, reflecting continued confidence in the market. Operating daily, the direct route is expected to support growing two-way travel demand and strengthen business and leisure connectivity, and offer passengers seamless onward connections via Kuala Lumpur to destinations across ASEAN, South Asia, and Australasia.

The timing of the service aligns with the extension of mutual visa-free travel arrangements between Malaysia and China, enabling longer stays and encouraging greater travel flows between both countries.

(Source: Malaysia Airlines)