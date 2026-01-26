Cities opening the most hotels

SINGAPORE, 27 January 2026: Among the major hotel markets worldwide, Shanghai, London and Dubai are projected to open the most hotel rooms in 2026, according to pipeline data from CoStar, a leading provider of online real estate marketplaces, information and analytics in the property markets.
Europe
2025 openings (actual): 56,043 rooms
2026 openings (projected): 123,789 rooms
Leaders in projected 2026 room openings include London (5,822) and Istanbul (3,017).
Asia Pacific
2025 openings (actual): 189,471 rooms
2026 openings (projected): 251,234 rooms
Shanghai (7,457) and Beijing (3,991) are among the markets with the most projected room openings in the region this year.
Middle East & Africa
2025 openings (actual): 18,273 rooms
2026 openings (projected): 54,238 rooms
Top markets by projected 2026 room openings include Dubai (5,053) and Qatar (2,406).
Americas
2025 openings (actual): 99,056 rooms
2026 openings (projected): 132,479 rooms
The US is led in projected room openings by New York City (4,852) and Phoenix (3,650). Elsewhere in the region, Cancun (1,839) is a top market for new inventory in 2026.
(Source: CoStar)