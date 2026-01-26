Cities opening the most hotels

SINGAPORE, 27 January 2026: Among the major hotel markets worldwide, Shanghai, London and Dubai are projected to open the most hotel rooms in 2026, according to pipeline data from CoStar, a leading provider of online real estate marketplaces, information and analytics in the property markets.

Photo credit: CoStar

Europe

2025 openings (actual): 56,043 rooms

2026 openings (projected): 123,789 rooms

Leaders in projected 2026 room openings include London (5,822) and Istanbul (3,017).

Asia Pacific

2025 openings (actual): 189,471 rooms

2026 openings (projected): 251,234 rooms

Shanghai (7,457) and Beijing (3,991) are among the markets with the most projected room openings in the region this year.

Middle East & Africa

2025 openings (actual): 18,273 rooms

2026 openings (projected): 54,238 rooms

Top markets by projected 2026 room openings include Dubai (5,053) and Qatar (2,406).

Americas

2025 openings (actual): 99,056 rooms

2026 openings (projected): 132,479 rooms

The US is led in projected room openings by New York City (4,852) and Phoenix (3,650). Elsewhere in the region, Cancun (1,839) is a top market for new inventory in 2026.

For more information about the company, its products, and services, please visit costargroup.com.

(Source: CoStar)