RateHawk agents clock top destinations

SINGAPORE, 15 January 2026: RateHawk, a B2B platform for booking hotels, flights and transfers, reports the top-five trending destinations among travel professionals who booked trips for their clients in 2025.

The overview spotlights a wide range of options, including the most-booked champion, the fastest-growing destination, the most luxurious and the most budget-friendly choices, as well as long-stay escapes.

Photo credit: RateHawk.

1. Most booked champion — Italy

Italy was the most popular destination in 2025 among travel agents booking trips for their clients through RateHawk. The top cities were Rome, Milan, Florence, and Venice. Italy was also the host of RateHawk’s most luxurious booking of the year: a family of six spent over USD311,000 for a 14-day stay at a five-star boutique hotel in Sardinia.

2. Fastest-growing destination — Japan

Japan showed the most rapid growth among the top-30 popular destinations, with a 94% increase year on year (YoY) in hotel bookings made via RateHawk’s platform. This destination continues to set records as one of the world’s hottest travel spots, with more than 30 million arrivals by October 2025, according to the Japan National Tourism Organisation. The most popular cities include Tokyo, Osaka, and Kyoto; however, travellers are increasingly exploring more remote and exotic options, such as Okinawa and Hokkaido.

3. Budget-friendly adventure — Bolivia

Bolivia was the most affordable destination of the year, with an average nightly rate of USD 79. Travellers preferred to stay in La Paz, a vibrant high-altitude metropolis rich in Aymara culture, and Santa Cruz, a fast-growing economic centre surrounded by jungle. Many visitors also chose to explore the unique Uyuni salt flats, making a memorable overnight stop there.

4. Luxurious holidays — Egypt

Egypt stood out as the destination with the biggest share of bookings in premium five-star hotels, accounting for 60% of all stays. The most popular cities were Sharm el-Sheikh, Hurghada, and Cairo. The country is actively developing its luxury travel infrastructure, with the recent opening of new Red Sea resorts and more adventurous experiences such as Nile cruises.

5. Long-stay escapes — Aruba / Maldives

While the global average stay in 2025 was three nights, remote island destinations such as Aruba and the Maldives saw travellers stay twice as long, averaging six nights. Both options are known for white sandy beaches and clear water. Visitors often come for a relaxing resort getaway and a range of water activities, including whale watching during the winter and spring.

“No matter the trip purpose, budget and length of stay, with the help of our booking platform, smart AI-powered search, and detailed content filters, travel professionals can help clients create truly memorable journeys. In 2025, we reached 2.9 million accommodation options on our platform. Looking ahead to 2026, we plan to keep expanding our inventory, with a special focus on securing direct supply in Southern Europe, the Middle East, APAC, and North America to offer the best possible deals to our partners and their travellers,” shared RateHawk Managing DirectorAstrid Kastberg.

RateHawk was recently recognised as Europe’s Best B2B Travel Provider at the World Travel Tech Awards. RateHawk provides accommodations, flights, train tickets, transfers, car rentals, and more — all in a single, user-friendly system — to 110,000 travel partners across 120 countries.

(Source: RateHawk).