BTS Singapore gig goes four nights

SINGAPORE, 15 January 2026: Singapore Tourism Board welcomes BTS to Singapore for four nights in December this year, marking it the longest stop in Asia, outside of Korea and Japan, for the BTS World Tour.

This underscores Singapore’s status as a premier destination for entertainment with a year-round calendar of exciting leisure experiences.

Photo credit: BTS World Tour 2026

Singapore has a strong track record of hosting major international events, thanks to its world-class venues, strong regional connectivity, excellent infrastructure, safe environment, and diverse accommodation options.

Singapore Tourism Board Director, Leisure Events Guo Teyi said: “We’re pleased to host the BTS World Tour for four nights in Singapore in partnership with Klook — the longest run in Asia outside of Korea and Japan. This milestone reflects the strong collaborative partnership with HYBE and its label. It is a testament to the growing confidence international artists and producers have in Singapore’s ability to deliver unforgettable, world-class live entertainment.”

Since 2024, STB has partnered with HYBE and its labels. This has encompassed diverse initiatives, including social media content creation and event participation featuring prominent K-pop acts such as j-hope, SEVENTEEN, and ENHYPEN. Most recently, Singapore was featured in Jin’s music video “Don’t Say You Love Me”.

2026: BTS Asia Tour dates, hosts and venues

(Source: STB plus Bandwagon Asia — dates table)